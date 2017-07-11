Russia ups attacks on Ukrainian cities — live updates

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The port city of Mariupol has been encircled and shelled, and Kyiv has come under renewed assault as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues into a second week. DW has the latest.
This article was last updated at 00:32 UTC/GMT
Several Ukrainian cities have come under renewed assaultas the war enters into its second week.
The southeastern port city of Mariupol has been encircled and shelled. Mariupol is located on the Azov Sea coast, immediately west of the previous line of contact between Ukrainian and pro-Russian forces.
According to Mariupol mayor Vadym Boychenko, the city had no water, heat or electricity and was running out of food after five days under attack. Ukrainian presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych said Mariupol was "partially under siege."
Meanwhile, Kyiv came under renewed assault and explosions could be heard from the city center. A Russian armored column had been stalled outside the city for days.
Arestovych said battles involving airstrikes and artillery continued northwest of Kyiv.
He added that the northeastern cities of Kharkiv and Okhtyrka came under heavy fire.
Russia came under heavy criticism on Friday over shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe's largest nuclear power plant. Russian troops took control of the power plant after fighting early Friday morning.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy slammed NATO for its decision not to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
"Knowing that new strikes and casualties are inevitable, NATO deliberately decided not to close the sky over Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in a video published by the presidency.
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed legislation imposing harsh jail terms for publishing "fake news" about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move led several news organizations to reevaluate their operations in Moscow. Other international news agencies, including DW, have been blocked inside Russia along with the social media networks Facebook and Twitter. The move has serious implications for Russians' ability to access independent sources of information.
sdi/sms (AFP. AP. dpa, Reuters)