 Russia under 'pressure' to enable Mariupol evacuation: DW's Nick Connolly in Kyiv | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 02.04.2022

DW News

Russia under 'pressure' to enable Mariupol evacuation: DW's Nick Connolly in Kyiv

Watch video 01:59

MARIUPOL, UKRAINE - MARCH 29: A view of damaged buildings and vehicles after shelling in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol under the control of Russian military and pro-Russian separatists, on March 29, 2022. Leon Klein / Anadolu Agency

Ukraine: Red Cross convoy unable to reach Mariupol 02.04.2022

The port city has been reduced to ruins after weeks of Russian shelling.

Mariupol civilians wait for evacuation 31.03.2022

March 28, 2022, Zaporizhia, Ukraine: Tanya Lyapina weeps as displaced people fleeing desperately brutal conditions of the Russian invasion of Mariupol evacuate in battered cars with white strips of cloth and signs saying Ã¢â¬ËChildrenÃ¢â¬â¢ through Zaporizhia, Ukraine on March 28, 2022. The refugee exodus is the largest in Europe since WWII. (Credit Image: Â© Carol Guzy/ZUMA Press Wire

Ukraine: Dangerous escape from war-destroyed Mariupol 01.04.2022

MARIUPOL, UKRAINE - MARCH 29: A view of damaged buildings and vehicles after shelling in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol under the control of Russian military and pro-Russian separatists, on March 29, 2022. Leon Klein / Anadolu Agency

Reduced to ruins: Situation in Mariupol desperate 30.03.2022

Sendedatum: 01.04.2022 (DW News Africa) Health officials in Cameroon have recorded a spike in new cholera cases. The outbreak started in 2021 and spread to at least three cities in the country's southwest. Hospitals are filling up with patients. DW's Blaise Eyong reports. via Lisa Theves Sa, 02.04.2022 17:15

Cameroon health officials alarmed by cholera outbreak 02.04.2022

Live-streamed footage shows people holding a banner in the colours of the Ukrainian flag as they protest amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine, March 13, 2022 in this still image from a social media video obtained by REUTERS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Snapshot of daily life in Russia-occupied Kherson 02.04.2022

Some residents have joined together to help supply Ukraine's fighters with a fleet of hand-made drones.

Ukrainians build DIY drones to defend their cities 02.04.2022

Ukraine war impacting Hungary's parliamentary election Sendedatum: 02.04.2022 (DW News) Bildbeschreibung: Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party has been governing Hungary for more than a decade – but in the upcoming parliamentary election, this status quo is being challenged for the first time by a united opposition alliance. The tense campaign has been dominated by the war in Ukraine - with both sides promising voters their version of peace.

Ukraine war has impact on Hungary's parliamentary election 02.04.2022

01.04.2022 Ukrainische Soldaten nähern sich einem Graben, den russische Soldaten bei der Rückeroberung eines Gebiets am Stadtrand von Kiew benutzt hatten. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Ukraine says 30 settlements near Kyiv taken from Russian troops — live updates 02.04.2022

A Ukrainian presidential adviser said troops are gaining ground around the capital, but "heavy battles" lie ahead in the southern and eastern parts of the country. DW has the latest.

Local residents stand next to a building damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Ukraine: Red Cross convoy forced to turn back from Mariupol — as it happened 01.04.2022

The International Committee of the Red Cross has contradicted reports that about 2,000 civilians had left the besieged city. The aid agency said its evacuation buses and aid trucks had to turn back.

A Ukrainian serviceman fires with a mortar, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, at a position in Kyiv region, Ukraine March 30, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

Ukraine: Russians starting to 'reposition' to focus on offensive in east — as it happened 30.03.2022

Russia has continued to bombard areas where it pledged to scale back. Meanwhile, the US says some troops have begun moving away from Kyiv for deployments elsewhere in Ukraine.

DIESES FOTO WIRD VON DER RUSSISCHEN STAATSAGENTUR TASS ZUR VERFÜGUNG GESTELLT. [MARIUPOL, UKRAINE - MARCH 20, 2022: A view of an apartment building damaged by shelling in the embattled city. Tensions started heating up in Donbass on February 17, with the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics reporting the most intense shellfire from Ukraine in months. Early on February 24, President Putin announced the start of a special military operation by the Russian Armed Forces in response to appeals for help from the leaders of both republics. Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS] ***Achtung, dieses Bild stammt von der staatlichen russischen Bildagentur TASS***

Ukraine: EU's Borrell slams Russian 'war crime' in Mariupol 21.03.2022

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell accused Russia of committing "war crimes" in Mariupol. The besieged Ukrainian port city has been under shelling, and city officials said civilians were forcibly evacuated to Russia.