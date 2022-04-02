Russia under 'pressure' to enable Mariupol evacuation: DW's Nick Connolly in Kyiv

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
A Ukrainian presidential adviser said troops are gaining ground around the capital, but "heavy battles" lie ahead in the southern and eastern parts of the country. DW has the latest.
The International Committee of the Red Cross has contradicted reports that about 2,000 civilians had left the besieged city. The aid agency said its evacuation buses and aid trucks had to turn back.
Russia has continued to bombard areas where it pledged to scale back. Meanwhile, the US says some troops have begun moving away from Kyiv for deployments elsewhere in Ukraine.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell accused Russia of committing "war crimes" in Mariupol. The besieged Ukrainian port city has been under shelling, and city officials said civilians were forcibly evacuated to Russia.
