Russia-Ukraine war: Suicides surge in India's 'Diamond City'

SocietyIndiaRussia-Ukraine war: Suicides surge in India's 'Diamond City'To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyIndiaHanan Zaffar | Danish Pandit both in Surat, India09/10/2024September 10, 2024Dozens of diamond workers in Surat, known as India's "Diamond City," have killed themselves in recent months amid financial distress caused by the economic fallout of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.https://p.dw.com/p/4kTaLAdvertisement