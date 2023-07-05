Ukraine: Zelenskyy warns of 'provocations' at nuclear plant

Skip next section IAEA says no signs yet of explosives at Zaporizhzhia plant

The UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Wednesday its experts saw no indications of mines or explosives at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, yet added that they needed more access to be certain.

Experts at the plant "have in recent days and weeks inspected parts of the facility - including some sections of the perimeter of the large cooling pond - and have also conducted regular walkdowns across the site, so far without observing any visible indications of mines or explosives," an IAEA statement said.

The experts requested additional access, the agency said. They are particularly after access to the rooftops of reactor units 3 and 4, as well as parts of the turbine halls and some parts of the cooling system at the plant.

IAEA did not specify why the named locations were particularly important.

"With military tension and activities increasing in the region where this major nuclear power plant is located, our experts must be able to verify the facts on the ground," the agency said. The statement came as both Ukraine and Russia exchanged accusations over planned attacks at the plant.