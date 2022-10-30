  1. Skip to content
A German Marder tank
Ukraine wants Germany to deliver Marder tanksImage: Jan Woitas/dpa/picture alliance
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine updates: Top aide urges swift German tank deal

35 minutes ago

A top Ukrainian official has called on Germany to send Leopard and Marder tanks to help Kyiv's forces retake territory. Meanwhile, the EU has slammed Russia's withdrawal from a key grain export deal. DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IqVh

Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak says the Ukrainian government is close to reaching an agreement with Berlin over the delivery of Western-made battle tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.

In an interview with the Welt am Sonntag newspaper, Podolyak said there had been progress in talks between the two countries.

"I think that we will find a consensus with our German partners for the tanks," he said, adding: "We are ready to pay any price for the security of Europe. But help us with weapons."

Ukraine has repeatedly asked for modern battle tanks as it seeks to recapture territory in the south and east of the country.

"Germany could optimally help us in this with the Leopard and Marder tanks," Podolyak said.

Berlin has so far declined these requests, saying no other ally has yet provided Western-made battle tanks.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Germany has sent Ukraine 30 decommissioned Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, 10 Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers and three Mars multiple rocket launchers. Berlin has also taken part in weapons exchanges with third states. For example, Germany earlier this week delivered the first six of a total of 40 Marders to Greece. Under that deal, Greece then sent Ukraine additional tanks.

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on Sunday, October 30:

EU urges Russia to resume role in Ukraine grain export deal

The European Union has criticized Russia for pulling out of a crucial deal that allowed grain to be exported from Ukraine.

Moscow announced the decision on Saturday, citing what it said was a Ukrainian drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet in the Crimean city of Sevastopol. They also pointed at the UK as being involved in the attack, without providing details.

"Russia's decision to suspend participation in the Black Sea deal puts at risks the main export route of much needed grain and fertilizers to address the global food crisis caused by its war against Ukraine," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell  tweeted. "The EU urges Russia to revert its decision."

Russia suspends grain deal with Ukraine

The UN-brokered Black Sea deal was struck in July, ending a blockade that had prevented grain leaving Ukrainian ports following Russia's invasion. The halt in exports had caused major concerns about food security and famine in countries that depend on Ukrainian grain. 

More than 9 million tons of Ukrainian grain had already been exported under the agreement.

Russia slams criticism over grain deal suspension

Russia's ambassador to Washington on Sunday hit back at criticism following Moscow's decision to withdraw from the grain export deal with Ukraine.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden said Russia's actions were "purely outrageous" and would increase starvation.

Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said Washington's response to "the terrorist attack on the port of Sevastopol is truly outrageous."

"We have not seen any signs of condemnation of the reckless actions by the Kyiv regime," he wrote on Telegram.

Antonov also repeated Russian claims that "British military specialists" helped Ukraine carry out the drone attack on the Crimean port.

Britain has firmly rejected the allegation, saying "the Russian Ministry of Defense is resorting to peddling false claims of an epic scale." Separately, France also dismissed the claims as unfounded.

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow would raise the alleged drone attack at the UN Security Council.

Wagner group using ill prisoners in Ukraine: UK Defence Ministry

The Wagner mercenary group fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine is now recruiting "prisoners with serious medical conditions," according to the latest British intelligence assessment. 

The update from the UK Defence Ministry said Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin may be considering using the new recruits to build a so-called "Wagner line" defensive position in eastern Ukraine.

It said the criteria for admitting new fighters had been lowered significantly following heavy losses on the battlefield.

Ukraine launched a major counteroffensive in the country's east last month in an effort to retake regions illegally annexed by Russia.

More DW content on the war in Ukraine

Around one million Ukrainian refugees have been registered in Germany. Finding living space for these newcomers, and providing adequate education and health care, is pushing some cities to their limits.

nm/dj (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)


