Ukraine updates: Top aide urges swift German tank deal
35 minutes ago
A top Ukrainian official has called on Germany to send Leopard and Marder tanks to help Kyiv's forces retake territory. Meanwhile, the EU has slammed Russia's withdrawal from a key grain export deal. DW has the latest.
Moscow announced the decision on Saturday, citing what it said was a Ukrainian drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet in the Crimean city of Sevastopol. They also pointed at the UK as being involved in the attack, without providing details.
"Russia's decision to suspend participation in the Black Sea deal puts at risks the main export route of much needed grain and fertilizers to address the global food crisis caused by its war against Ukraine," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted. "The EU urges Russia to revert its decision."
Russia suspends grain deal with Ukraine
The UN-brokered Black Sea deal was struck in July, ending a blockade that had prevented grain leaving Ukrainian ports following Russia's invasion. The halt in exports had caused major concerns about food security and famine in countries that depend on Ukrainian grain.
Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said Washington's response to "the terrorist attack on the port of Sevastopol is truly outrageous."
"We have not seen any signs of condemnation of the reckless actions by the Kyiv regime," he wrote on Telegram.
Antonov also repeated Russian claims that "British military specialists" helped Ukraine carry out the drone attack on the Crimean port.
Britain has firmly rejected the allegation, saying "the Russian Ministry of Defense is resorting to peddling false claims of an epic scale." Separately, France also dismissed the claims as unfounded.
Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow would raise the alleged drone attack at the UN Security Council.
Wagner group using ill prisoners in Ukraine: UK Defence Ministry
The Wagner mercenary group fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine is now recruiting "prisoners with serious medical conditions," according to the latest British intelligence assessment.
The update from the UK Defence Ministry said Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin may be considering using the new recruits to build a so-called "Wagner line" defensive position in eastern Ukraine.
It said the criteria for admitting new fighters had been lowered significantly following heavy losses on the battlefield.
Ukraine launched a major counteroffensive in the country's east last month in an effort to retake regions illegally annexed by Russia.
Around one million Ukrainian refugees have been registered in Germany. Finding living space for these newcomers, and providing adequate education and health care, is pushing some cities to their limits.