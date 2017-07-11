Russia-Ukraine updates: Zaporizhzhia hit by fresh strikes

Russia is keeping up its targetedattacks on critical infrastructure across Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Friday.

The capital of the Zaphorizhzhia region continued to be a focal point for Russian fire now in its fifth day.

Zaporizhzhia regional Governor Oleksandr Starukh said several explosions were reported in the city overnight at infrastructure facilities, causing fires.

Russian forces have struck the regional capital and surrounding area continuously in recent days and weeks, creating concerns about the safety of the nearby nuclear power plant.

According to the General Staff, Russian force deployed cruise, air-to-surface, and anti-aircraft guided missiles, as well as Iranian-made attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to carry out attacks.

"Facilities and civilians in Nalyvaikivka in the Kyiv region and in the cities of Mykolaiv and Nikopol, both in the south, were targeted," they said.

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on July 14.

Moscow wants Crimea bridge repaired by next July

Damage to the bridge between the annexed Crimean peninsula and southern Russia won't be repaired until next summer.

The Kerch bridge, a showcase project of Russian President Vladimir Putin's rule, was damaged in a blast on Saturday that Russia has blamed on Ukraine. Kyiv has not claimed responsibility.

It is a strategic supply and logistics artery for Russian forces in Ukraine's occupied Kherson region.

On Friday a Cabinet decree signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered the company tasked with the "design and restoration of destroyed elements of the transport and engineering infrastructure of the Crimean Bridge" to complete the work by July 1, 2023.

EU ambassadors back training mission for 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers: report

European Union ambassadors have unanimously approved a plan to train up to 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers, the German press agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa) reported on Friday.

Citing several unnamed diplomats, dpa said the training mission was approved at the EU ambassadors conference and could get the final go-ahead from EU foreign affairs ministers meeting on Monday in Luxembourg.

Several European countries were already providing military training to Ukrainian soldiers, but Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, mooted EU level military training missionin August

"There are many training initiatives underway, but the needs are enormous," he said.

On Monday, the German Der Spiegel magazine reported that Poland would receive EU funds to set up a headquarters for the scheme, while some parts will be run in other EU states.

Germany plans to offer troop training at a combat simulation center, while Ukrainian engineers, medics and other specialists will also be trained in the country, the magazine said.

Ukraine retakes more than 600 settlements in past month, says Kyiv

In the past month, Ukraine's armed forces have retaken more than 600 settlements, including 75 in the strategic Kherson region, said Ukraine's Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporary Occupied Territories.

Around 502 of those settlements were in the northeastern Kharkiv region. In the east, another 43 settlements were retaken in Donetsk and seven in Luhansk.

"The area of ​​​​liberated Ukrainian territories has increased significantly," the ministry said in a statement on its website.

Ukrainian forces have burst through Russia's front lines in the southern Kherson region since the beginning of October, marking their biggest advance in the south since the war began.

Ukraine claims rapid advances in south and east

UK intelligence: Moscow-backed forces advance toward eastern Ukrain town

Pro-Russian forces have made tactical advances toward the center of the town of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region in the last three days, the British Defense Ministry said in its regular intelligence update.

"Elements of the 2nd Army Corps, the pro-Russian militia of the Luhansk region, likely advanced into the villages of Opytine and Ivangard to the south of the town," the report said.

While Russian or seperatists forces have made few other advances in Ukraine since early July, forces led by the private military company Wagner Group have achieved some local gains in Donbas. "Wagner likely remains heavily involved in the Bakhmut fighting," it added.

The ministry further warned that Russia views Bakhmut as a preliminary to advancing on the Kramatorsk-Sloviansk urban area, which is "the most significant population center" in Donetsk held by Ukraine.

