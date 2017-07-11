Russia-Ukraine updates: Russia claims its missiles destroyed ammunition depot in Odesa

Russia said on Sunday that its hypesonic Kalibr missiles had destroyed an ammunition depot containing missiles for US-made HIMARS rocket system in Ukraine's southeastern Odesa region, while Kyiv said a granary had been hit.

Russia's defence ministry said sea-based Kalibr missiles had destroyed a depot that also housed Western-made anti-aircraft systems.

A spokesman for Odesa's regional administration said two missiles had been shot down over the sea, but that three had struck agricultural targets.

There were no casualties, the spokesman, Serhiy Bratchuk, said on Telegram. An explosives expert and other investigators were working at the granary, he said.

Russia's defence ministry also said its forces had destroyed two M777 Howitzers in combat positions in the Kherson region, as well as a fuel depot in the Zaporizhzhia region that it said was storing more than 100 tonnes of diesel fuel.

DW was unable to verify battlefield reports from either side.

Car bombing undermines Russia's security narrative – DW's Juri Rescheto reports

Here's a roundup of some of the other key developments in Ukraine on August 21.

Senior Ukrainian intelligence official found dead

A regional head of Ukraine's SBU intelligence services has been found dead at his home in central Ukraine, the prosecutor general's office said on Sunday.

Oleksandr Nakonechny was found by his wife with gunshot wounds in a room of their apartment in the city of Kropyvnytsky late Saturday after she heard gunfire, the office wrote on Telegram.

Police have opened an investigation into the death, but made no further comments. Nakonechny has headed the SBU branch in the region since January 2021.

In July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired the head of the SBU, his childhood friend Ivan Bakanov, saying he did not do enough to rid the agency of spies and Russian collaborators.

Zelenskyy said there would be a revision of SBU personnel and several senior officials at the agency have been fired over the past several months.

Czechs send 1,968 crowns to Ukraine in nod to 1968 Soviet invasion

Czech nationals have been sending exactly 1,968 crowns ($80) to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia and to commemorate the 1968 invasion of then Czechoslovakia by Soviet-led troops, the Ukrainian embassy said on Sunday.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has killed thousands, forced millions to flee and caused damage worth billions of dollars, enters its seventh month next week.

The Czechs were using a special payment code to donate 1,968 crowns ($80) to an already existing account set up by Ukraine's embassy in the Czech Republic to collect funds.

"Even at the weekend, dozens and dozens of payments in the value of 1,968 crowns are arriving to our account, thank you so much, Czech friends!" the embassy said on Twitter.

On August 21, 1968, armies of the Soviet Union and its allies crossed borders into Czechoslovakia, a fellow member of the eastern bloc, to crush a reform movement started earlier that year known as the "Prague Spring".

The troops killed dozens of civilians and the subsequent occupation pushed tens of thousands into exile. The troops eventually left after the fall of Communist rule in 1989.

More on the war in Ukraine

Daughter of Putin ally Alexander Dugin was killed by a car bomb near Moscow. Authorities are investigating the death of Daria Dugina, whose father has been called Putin's "brain." The car she was driving exploded and it has been suggested her father may have been the target.

More than 300 pilots from around the world have joined the private humanitarian mission 'Ukraine Air Rescue.' Loaded with medical supplies they fly to the Polish-Ukrainian border, loaded with refugees on the way back.

dh/jcg (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)