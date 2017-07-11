Russia-Ukraine updates: Missiles hit civilian convoy, Ukraine says

Russian missiles hit a convoy of vehicles carrying Ukrainian civilians near the southern city of Zaporizhzhia on Friday, killing and wounding several people, the regional governor has said.

"So far, 23 dead and 28 wounded. All civilians," Starukh wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia has always denied deliberately targeting civilians during its invasion of Ukraine — which it calls a "special military operation" — although Ukrainian towns and cities have come under frequent attack by Russian forces since the assault began on February 24.

Russia attacks civilian infrastructure in Ukraine: DW's Emmanuelle Chaze reports

UN Security Council schedules vote on condemning Moscow for planned annexations

The UN Security Council plans to vote Friday afternoon on a resolution condemning Russia for its plans to annex Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine's Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The resolution would deem "illegal so-called referenda" on joining the Russian Federation that were held in the regions to "have no validity."

The resolution has been sponsored by the United States and Albania and is sure to be vetoed by Russia.

In that case, according to US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US and Albania will put the resolution to a vote in the 193-member General Assembly where there are no vetoes.

The resolution would also call for the withdrawal of all Russian troops from Ukraine.

Russia to annex Ukrainian territory on Friday

tj/sms (Reuters, AP)