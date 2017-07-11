Russia-Ukraine updates: Kyiv bans independence festivities, fearing attacks

Officials in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, have banned public celebrations commemorating independence from Soviet rule, citing a raised threat of Russian attack in the war.

The decision comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Moscow could try "something particularly ugly" ahead of the day.

Other cities have also restricted public gatherings. In the second city of Kharkiv, a northeastern city which has been under frequent and deadly long-range artillery and rocket fire, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said an extended overnight curfew would run from 4 p.m. to 7 a.m. — effective from Tuesday to Thursday.

In the port of Mykolaiv, which is close to Russian-held territory in the south, regional governor Vitaliy Kim said there would be a precautionary order for residents to work from home on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He also urged people not to gather in large groups.

Fears of intensified attacks have risen after Russia's FSB intelligence service accused Ukrainian agents of killing Darya Dugina, the daughter of a Russian ultra-nationalist ideologue, in a car-bombing near Moscow near Moscow.

The US embassy in Kyiv has warned that Russia is planning to strike Ukrainian civilian infrastructure in the coming days.

"If you hear a loud explosion or if sirens are activated, immediately seek cover,'' the US State Department said in its alert.

"If in a home or a building, go to the lowest level of the structure with the fewest exterior walls, windows, and openings; close any doors and sit near an interior wall, away from any windows or openings."

Russian shelling turns Kharkiv district into ghost town

The UN said on Monday has Russia's war has killed nearly 5,600 civilians, including many children.

Here's a roundup of some of the other key developments in Ukraine on August 22.

More artillery strikes near nuclear plant

Ukraine's General Staff says Russia has carried out artillery and air strikes in the Zaporizhzhia region — where fighting near Europe's largest nuclear power plant has raised fears of a disastrous nuclear incident.

With its six reactors and a net output of 5,700 megawatts, Zaporizhzhya — which is under Russian occupation and is being used a base for strikes — is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.

Meanwhile, the General Staff tweeted to mark a separate event to the Independence Day o Ukraine. August 23 is the the Day of the National Flag of Ukraine.

The General Staff said the flag would lead the country to victory and "will forever wave over a sovereign, integral, indivisible, independent, inviolable, independent, democratic, equal Ukraine within its internationally recognized state borders!"

Polish president arrives in Kyiv

Th office of Polish President Andrzej Duda confirmed his arrival in Kyiv, to discuss further support for Ukraine — including military aid.

"The visit will include a meeting with president Zelenskiy and talks on military support and defence of Ukraine in the economic, humanitarian and political sense," the head of Duda's office, Pawel Szrot, told reporters.

Szrot said that Duda would join Zelensky in online discussions in the context of the Crimea Platform,

a diplomatic initiative set up by Ukraine in August last year aimed at reversing Russia's 2014 annexation of the Black Sea peninsula.

Ukraine hopes to use the platform's second meeting to garner support for recovering the Crimean Peninsula.

Other prominent leaders joining the discussions are German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg.

