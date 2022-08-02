Ukraine updates: First grain shipment heads for Bosphorus

Ukraine has exported its first cargo of grain since a deal was reached with Russia to allow shipment of vital foodstuffs via the Black Sea. DW rounds up the latest.

The first shipment of Ukrainian grain since Russia's blockade of the country's ports has anchored off the Turkish coast on its way to Lebanon.

After traveling through the narrow Bosphorus strait — which separates the Black Sea from the Mediterranean, and Europe from Asia — the ship will continue to Lebanon after inspection in Istanbul on Wednesday morning.

Some 26,000 metric tons of Ukrainian corn left the port of Odesa on Monday morning — the first cargo to be shipped since a deal was struck between Ukraine and Russia.

The vessel — the Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni — then had to navigate a special sea corridor near the Ukrainian coast thought to contain mines.

Other convoys are expected to follow, respecting the maritime corridor and other formalities in line with the deal.

Since the war began, Ukrainian goods had become inaccessible because of Russian control of the Black Sea.

Along with the United Nations and Turkey, Kyiv and Moscow signed the deal to export grain from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports on July 22. Both countries are major suppliers of foodstuffs around the world.

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on August 2.

Russia names Ukrainian steel plant defenders terrorists

Russia's Supreme Court has designated Ukraine's Azov Regiment as a terrorist group, paving the way for captured soldiers to face terror charges and lengthy prison terms.

The regiment, which has far-right and ultra-nationalist roots, was previously based in the eastern Ukrainian port of Mariupol. Its soldiers played a key part in defending the city's steel mill, and hundreds of them were captured when Mariupol fell in May following a monthslong siege.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed them as heroes. But Moscow has repeatedly described the regiment as a Nazi group to support its assertion that Ukraine is controlled by "fascists."

The Azov Regiment began as a paramilitary unit fighting against pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine in 2014. It was later integrated into Ukraine's National Guard, and Kyiv says it has moved away from its radical right origins.

In a statement, the regiment dismissed the ruling, saying Russia was only trying to find "new excuses and explanations for its war crimes.'' It also urged the US to designate Russia a terrorist state.

Zelenskyy describes combat areas in Donbas as 'hell'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Kyiv's forces need more weapons if they are to gain the upper hand against Russia's heavy guns and manpower.

Zelenskyy thanked the US in particular deliveries of rocket artillery, but said more assistance was required.

"This is very much felt in combat, especially in the Donbas," he said in a late-night address on Tuesday. "It is just hell there. Words cannot describe it."

Russia accuses US of direct Ukraine war role

The Russian Defense Ministry has accused the US of direct involvement in the Ukraine war, according to the Reuters news agency.

The ministry said it was responding to comments by Vadym Skibitsky, Ukraine's deputy head of military intelligence, who told a British newspaper that there was consultation between American and Ukrainian intelligence officials before strikes using US-supplied long-range HIMARs rocket launch systems.

Skibitsky told The Telegraph that Washington had an effective veto on intended targets, but that US officials were not providing direct targeting information.

Russia's Defence Ministry said this "undeniably proves that Washington, contrary to

White House and Pentagon claims, is directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine," and "directly responsible for all Kyiv-approved rocket attacks on residential areas."

There was no immediate response from the White House or Pentagon to the allegation.

US imposes sanctions on Russian elites for 'complicity' in war

Washington has announced a new round of sanctions targeting Russian elites, including a former Olympic gymnast alleged to be in a relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The measures allow for the seizure of any US-based funds or property owned by the individuals or organizations and prohibit American-based firms from having any financial dealings with them.

"The Treasury Department will use every tool at our disposal to make sure that Russian elites and the Kremlin's enablers are held accountable for their complicity in a war that has cost countless lives," US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

Those affected by the sanctions include billionaire Andrey Grigoryevich Guryev, a close associate of Putin who owns the second-largest estate in London after Buckingham Palace.

The sanctions also target Alina Kabaeva, who is named in media reports as Putin's longtime romantic partner. The Treasury Department said she heads the National Media Group, a pro-Kremlin group of television, radio and print organizations. Putin denies they are in a relationship.

Viktor Filippovich Rashnikov and two subsidiaries of his MMK, which is among the world's largest steel producers, were also slapped with sanctions. According to the Treasury, MMK is one of Russia's largest taxpayers and provides a significant amount of revenue to the Russian government.

