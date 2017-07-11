Russia-Ukraine updates: Aerial images suggest serious damage at Crimea base

Commercially available satellite images taken before and after an incident that saw the Saki air base in Crimea rocked by explosions Tuesday show heavy damage.

In the photographs, several aircraft and the base itself appear to be severely damaged after Tuesday's blasts.

Ukraine did not claim responsibility for the incident, but its air force said nine Russian military aircraft were destroyed in an explosion. Russia claimed it was caused by an ammunition depot explosion, a statement ridiculed by Ukraine. Russia also said no aircraft were destroyed in the blasts.

Russia has said that attacks on Crimea could lead to retaliatory strikes on Ukraine, including nerve centers of the Ukrainian state in Kyiv. During Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's nightly video address after the blasts, he vowed Ukraine would regain control of Crimea.

Crimea was seized in 2014 by Russian special forces in the aftermath of a comparatively pro-Russian elected government being overthrown in a popular uprising in Kyiv.

The forces covered up their identifying badges and took control with little resistance from the international community, which reacted largely with sanctions targeting individuals and enterprises close to the Kremlin and responsible for the occupation and annexation of Crimea.

An image of the Saki air base in Crimea taken prior to Tuesday's blasts

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on August 11.

Russia will not let Switzerland represent Ukrainian interests in Russia

Ivan Nechayev, a spokesperson for Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Switzerland cannot represent Ukraine in Russia since Bern opted to join the EU in imposing sanctions on Moscow, rendering the country no longer neutral in Russia's eyes.

Switzerland "cannot act either as a mediator or as a representative of interests," Nechayev told reporters.

He confirmed the Swiss had formally requested that its embassy be permitted to represent the interests of Ukraine in Russia and Russian interests in Ukraine.

Belarus downplays reports of overnight explosions at airbase

The Ministry of Defense in Belarus blamed overnight explosions at a military air base near Ukraine on "a piece of equipment that had its engine replaced caught fire" during what it called a "test run" that occurred "at around 23:00 (2000 GMT)."

The ministry noted the fire had been extinguished "in a timely manner," and added there were no casualties to report.

Franak Viacorka, an advisor to the exiled opposition leader Svitlana Tsikhanouskaya, told AFP Russian military aircraft are often stationed at the base.

The base, located at Zyabrovka, is 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the border with Russia.

Ukraine reports heavy shelling as Russia's Donetsk offensive continues

Overnight, Ukrainian authorities reported 120 missiles hit near the city of Nikopol and heavy shelling in Donetsk as Russia's offensive continues. Valentyn Resnichenko, the governor of Dnipropetrovsk, said three were killed and seven were wounded.

In a morning brief, Ukraine's General Staff reported, "The enemy is concentrating its efforts on establishing full control over the territories of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions." The report cited more than 60 military and civilian targets.

Russian forces have stepped up their attacks on Donetsk and the city of Donetsk after seizing control around the city of Luhansk. Heavy fighting was also reported around the town of Pisky, where Russian-backed forces have claimed to be in control, something Ukraine denies.

Danil Bezsonov, an official with the Russian-backed Donetsk People's Republic, wrote on Telegram, "It's hot in Pisky. The town is ours but there remain scattered pockets of resistance in its north and west."

By contrast, one Ukrainian presidential adviser, Oleksiy Arestovych, said in an interview shared on YouTube that Russia's "movement into Pisky" was "without success."

Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Haidai said the region had seen an increase in the presence of Russian mercenary forces, including from the notorious Wagner firm.

"We once had peaceful Ukrainian towns. Now we have been thrust into the Middle Ages," Haidai said.

Fighting also raged around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Russian state-run media reported Russian air defenses prevented attacks on the plant as well as nearby Enerhodar, which is occupied by Russia.

Lithuania again announces restrictions on Russian freight to Kaliningrad

Lithuania's state rail company announced the suspension of the transit of certain Russian goods like iron and steel products, timber, fertilizers and the coolant ethylene glycol through Lithuanian territory to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

"If the transported volume of certain goods reaches the set annual averages, the transport requests will be rejected," Lithuania's state rail company said.

Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea formerly known as the German Königsberg before World War II, is cut off from the rest of Russia. It borders Poland and Lithuania and is heavily militarized.

In the middle of June, Lithuania imposed EU sanctions on Russia and restricted freight traffic on all but essential items not covered by Brussels' sanctions. Moscow reacted furiously and accused the EU of violating an agreement over the status of Kaliningrad that was inked in 2002.

In mid-July, the European Commission contradicted Vilnius and offered the clarification that there was no general ban on the transport of Russian goods to Kaliningrad by rail and only transferring sanctioned military equipment was prohibited. Lithuania then permitted Russian cargo traffic by rail to proceed.

However, the EU permitted that the transit of items to Kaliningrad must match the needs of the population there. Vilnius is calculating volume based on averages from cargo volume over the last three years.

Latvia's parliament designates Russia a 'state sponsor of terrorism'

Latvia's parliament passed a resolution designating Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism," a move promptly condemned by Moscow.

Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel that the resolution had "no substance, except for animalistic xenophobia," before concluding, "It is necessary to call the ideologues nothing more than neo-Nazis."

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 by stating it sought to "de-Nazify" the country. It has also called out critics in the Baltic states, formerly occupied by Russia when it was the Soviet Union, in similarly hyperbolic terms.

The resolution before the Latvian parliament, called the Saeima, also urged more military, financial, humanitarian and diplomatic assistance to Ukraine.

UK believes damage to Russian defense industry will affect exports

The UK's defense intelligence update suggested that the damage Russia's military has suffered since invading Ukraine on February 24 is so significant that Russian defense industries will struggle to meet export orders.

Armored fighting vehicles are in demand "for Russia's own forces in Ukraine," the daily update said, adding, "its military industrial capacity is now under significant strain."

"The credibility of many of its weapon systems has been undermined by their association with Russian forces' poor performance in the Ukraine war," the brief concluded.

Ukrainian counteroffensive advances one village at a time

International donor conference in Copenhagen attended by defense ministers

Denmark and the UK announced more financial and military aid for Ukraine as part of an international donor conference that raised €1.5 billion ($1.55 billion) taking place in the Danish capital Copenhagen. Denmark, the UK and Ukraine are together hosting the conference.

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said it would provide Ukraine with additional multiple-launch rocket systems capable of hitting targets 80 kilometers (50 miles) away.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredricksen said her country would kick in an additional €110 million ($113.6 million) in financial assistance for Kyiv.

Fredricksen said, "This is a war on the values that Europe and the free world are built upon."

UN Secretary-General remains 'gravely concerned' about Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement that he is "gravely concerned about the unfolding situation in and around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine."

Guterres added, "I have appealed to all concerned to exercise common sense and reason and not to undertake any actions that might endanger the physical integrity, safety or security of the nuclear plant - the largest of its kind in Europe."

He warned that "instead of de-escalation, over the past several days there have been reports of further deeply worrying incidents that could, if they continue, lead to disaster."

Located in Enerhodar on the eastern bank of the Dnieper River, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was shelled and damaged last weekend. Both sides blamed the other for the incidents.

Russia has requested a UN Security Council meeting, scheduled for later in the day. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi is set to give a briefing then.

McDonald's to reopen restaurants in Ukraine

McDonald's, a symbol of the West for countries once behind the Iron Curtain during the Cold War, closed shop in Ukraine after Russia's invasion almost six months ago. The. company now says it has plans to reopen locations in Ukraine, starting with locations in the capital, Kyiv, and the west of the country, further from areas where fighting remains active.

McDonald's continued to pay the more than 10,000 employees in Ukraine since the war began while it sold off its business of 850 restaurants in Russia to a local firm that rebranded before reopening under the name Vkusno-i Tochka, or Tasty-period.

In a message to employees, executive Paul Pomroy said, "In recent months, the belief that this would support a small but important sense of normalcy has grown stronger."

The war has severely impacted Ukraine's economy, with the International Monetary Fund expecting the country's economy to shrink by 35% in 2022.

Before the war, McDonald's operated 109 restaurants in Ukraine. It did not say how many of those locations are in its reopening plans.

