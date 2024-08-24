  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
UkraineIsrael-Hamas warUS election 2024
ConflictsUkraine

Russia, Ukraine swap prisoners in deal brokered by UAE

Lara Babalola
August 24, 2024

Russia and Ukraine have exchanged 115 prisoners of war each in a deal brokered by the United Arab Emirates. The exchange comes on the heels of Kyiv's offensive in Russia's Kursk region and coincides with Ukraine's independence day.

https://p.dw.com/p/4jt6A
Skip next section Similar stories from Ukraine

Similar stories from Ukraine

An elderly man in blue jacket and cap sits next to a wall and a gate, gesturing as he speaks

Wartime Ukraine faces crushing labor shortage

Viktor Bas, who lost his legs many years ago, is back in the job market — despite his disability.
ConflictsJuly 30, 202403:39 min
An F-16 fighter jet in flight against a blue sky

Ukraine set to receive F-16s from the West

After months of intense training and preparations, Western-made F-16 fighter jets are about to touch down in Ukraine.
ConflictsJuly 29, 202402:30 min
Young people dressed in fatigues stand at attention facing an instructor, in a green field

Young Ukrainians prepare for long-haul war

DW's Amien Essif met with young Ukrainians practicing the basic skills they'll need to defend their country.
ConflictsJune 13, 202403:59 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Europe

More on Conflicts from Europe

Fokus Europa Polen Belarus Grenze

Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People

The border between Belarus and Poland is a scene of increasing violence and illegal crossings.
ConflictsAugust 1, 202426:04 min
Volodymyr Zelenskyy shakes hands with Charles Michel, standing in front of EU and Ukrainian flags

EU, Ukraine sign long-term security pact

The EU has pledged to provide Ukraine with military, financial, diplomatic and humanitarian support over the long term.
ConflictsJune 27, 202402:39 min
Leopard 2 battle tanks

Can Europe's defense giants come together?

Business is booming for Europe's biggest defense firms as countries race to rearm. But can they do it efficiently?
ConflictsJune 17, 202417:27 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu (R) shake hands

Blinken: Israel accepts US proposal for hostage agreement

The US secretary of state is now calling on Palestinian militant group Hamas to follow suit.
ConflictsAugust 20, 202402:57 min
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) meets with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (C) and Israeli Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi (R)

'Maybe the last opportunity to get the hostages home'

In Israel, US Sec'y of State Blinken told reporters that the Gaza cease-fire talks had reached "a decisive moment."
ConflictsAugust 19, 202401:20 min
Israeli attacks on Gaza

Cease-fire talks set to resume as Israel strikes Gaza

The strikes on Gaza came hours after mediators expressed optimism that a cease-fire deal could be imminent.
ConflictsAugust 18, 202402:23 min
Show more