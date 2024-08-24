Russia, Ukraine swap prisoners in deal brokered by UAE

ConflictsUkraineRussia, Ukraine swap prisoners in deal brokered by UAETo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineLara Babalola08/24/2024August 24, 2024Russia and Ukraine have exchanged 115 prisoners of war each in a deal brokered by the United Arab Emirates. The exchange comes on the heels of Kyiv's offensive in Russia's Kursk region and coincides with Ukraine's independence day. https://p.dw.com/p/4jt6AAdvertisement