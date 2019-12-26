 Russia, Ukraine sign gas transit deal ahead of deadline | News | DW | 31.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Russia, Ukraine sign gas transit deal ahead of deadline

Ukraine's Naftogaz and Russia's Gazprom have signed a deal that will keep natural gas flowing to Western Europe. The accord builds on a number of diplomatic steps this month between Moscow and Kyiv.

Gas-compressor station in Mryn village (picture alliance / dpa)

Russian and Ukrainian gas companies have reached a deal to ensure the flow of Russian natural gas through Ukraine to Europe for the next five years, the two sides said Monday. 

Ukraine is set to collect more than $7 billion (€6.25 billion) in gas transit fees by 2024 under the new deal with Gazprom, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday evening.

The accord means "energy security and prosperity for Ukrainians," Zelenskiy wrote on Facebook. It is also a positive signal for businesses in the European Union dependent on the reliable delivery of natural gas from Russia.

"Europe knows that we will not fail when it comes to energy security," Zelenskiy added.

Kyiv and Moscow have repeatedly clashed on gas prices and transit fees in the past, leaving consumers in Europe occasionally cut off from a key energy source.

The two sides had been pushing to reach a new accord before the previous one expires on December 31, potentially interrupting gas supplies to Europe.

Gazprom Chairman Alexey Miller said the accord would go into force on Tuesday.

"After five days of uninterrupted negotiations in Vienna, definitive decisions have been made and final deals have been reached," he said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Gazprom agreed to pay some $2.9 billion to Ukraine's Naftogaz in order to settle a long-running dispute on transit fees.

Watch video 02:35

Russia, Ukraine and EU reach gas deal

Fears of Nord Stream 2

While the new deal is set to expire in 2024, there is an option to prolong it for another ten years.

Russia delivers about 40% of its gas for European markets through Ukraine. However, Kyiv fears being sidelined after the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline becomes operational and connects Russia directly with its top buyer, Germany.

Gazprom has already signaled it would lower the amount of gas flowing through Ukraine in 2020, reducing it from some 90 billion cubic meters to 65 billion. The cuts are set to continue in the following years, with the gas volume averaging some 40 billion cubic meters between 2021 and 2024.

The Russia-Ukraine gas agreement comes as the two countries remained locked in conflict over Russia's annexation of Crimea and Moscow's support for separatists in eastern Ukraine. It comes after Zelenskiy met with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time in early December alongside the leaders of Germany and France in a bid to restart stalled peace talks to end the conflict in Ukraine. The negotiations paved the way for the new gas deal and a prisoner exchange over the weekend. 

dj/cw (Interfax, dpa, Reuters, Ukrainski Novini)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Opinion: Germany's policy on Russia — silence implies consent

What has actually happened is not decisive, only the way it is perceived and remembered later on. That is why it is imperative to talk to Russia in clear terms, says political scientist Jörg Himmelreich. (23.12.2019)  

How the Druzhba pipeline brought East Germans and Ukrainians together

Forty years ago, East German workers helped construct the Druzhba gas pipeline running through the then-Soviet Union. Decades later they remain friends — and reminisce about their special connection to Ukraine. (12.12.2019)  

Russia's Gazprom to pay $2.9 billion in new Ukraine gas deal

The Russian energy giant has agreed to settle its longrunning dispute with Ukraine over transit fees. A new five-year Moscow-Kyiv gas deal will also reduce European concerns over the loss of access to Russian fuel. (21.12.2019)  

Russia and Ukraine agree to gas transit deal

Russian and Ukrainian representatives have met in Berlin for "very intense negotiations" on the current 10-year gas agreement due to expire in two weeks. However, the terms of the deal are not yet clear. (20.12.2019)  

Ukraine, pro-Russia separatists carry out landmark prisoner exchange

The Ukrainian government has exchanged 200 prisoners with Russian-backed separatists in a pre-planned swap. The exchange may indicate the start of a better working relationship between Russia and Ukraine. (29.12.2019)  

Russia, Ukraine agree to ceasefire by year-end at Paris talks

Russia and Ukraine have made progress on restoring peace in eastern Ukraine at a Paris summit mediated by Germany and France. In addition to implementing a ceasefire, the two sides also agreed to a prisoner exchange. (09.12.2019)  

Russia can complete Nord Stream 2 pipeline by itself: Kremlin

Russia's energy minister says despite US sanctions, Moscow will proceed to finish the Baltic Sea pipeline. Germany is dependent on imports for 92% of its gas needs; Washington wants a slice of the lucrative supply trade. (26.12.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

Sign up for DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Russia, Ukraine and EU reach gas deal  

Related content

USA/Deutschland Sanktionen gegen Nord Stream 2

Russia can complete Nord Stream 2 pipeline by itself: Kremlin 26.12.2019

Russia's energy minister says despite US sanctions, Moscow will proceed to finish the Baltic Sea pipeline. Germany is dependent on imports for 92% of its gas needs; Washington wants a slice of the lucrative supply trade.

US Congress imposes sanctions on Nord Stream 2 17.12.2019

The US Congress has voted to impose sanctions on companies working on the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that will link Russia and Germany.

Baustelle der Pipeline Nord Stream 2

Kremlin: US sanctions won't stop Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany 18.12.2019

Russia has slammed US sanctions over the mammoth gas pipeline to Germany as illegal and an example of "unfair competition." The measures, which still need Donald Trump's approval, target firms involved in the project.

Advertisement