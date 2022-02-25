Russia-Ukraine peace talks conclude for now: DW's Emily Sherwin

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Kyiv held out overnight against Russian attacks and bombing as fighting intensified in other cities. DW has an overview as the Russian war on Ukraine rages on.
The Ukrainian president has posted a video to social media from outside his office in Kyiv. Meanwhile, the US and EU announced sanctions against Russian President Putin and his foreign minister. Follow DW for the latest.
The European Union said it will spend €450 million on weapons and equipment for Ukraine. Kyiv and Moscow have sent envoys to peace talks on the Belarus border. DW has the latest.
From rocket attacks to refugees, here are six graphics to help understand the current military situation and the history of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
