 Russia-Ukraine peace talks conclude for now: DW′s Emily Sherwin | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 28.02.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

Russia-Ukraine peace talks conclude for now: DW's Emily Sherwin

Watch video 03:42

More in the Media Center

++++. Es gibt verschiedene Angaben zur Ursache. Es könnte nicht der Raketenbeschuss sein, sondern Zerstörung infolge des Absturzes (Abschusses) eines Militärflugzeuges.++++ KYIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 25: An elderly woman is seen amid rubbles after a missile struck a residential building during RussiaÄôs military intervention in left bank Kyiv, Ukraine on February 25, 2022 Wolfgang Schwan / Anadolu Agency

Belarusian opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya on war in Ukraine 25.02.2022

From Berlin to Baghdad to Quito and Saint Petersburg, people gathered peacefully to protest.

Hundreds of thousands march against Russian invasion 27.02.2022

Demonstrators gather during an anti-war protest in Munich, Germany, February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

Protesters around the world rally against war in Ukraine 26.02.2022

Ukrainian soldiers take positions outside a military facility as two cars burn, in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Ukraine: Heavy fighting in Kyiv outskirts as thousands flee 26.02.2022

More from DW News

Ukrainian soldiers inspect a damaged military vehicle after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The city authorities said that Ukrainian forces engaged in fighting with Russian troops that entered the country's second-largest city on Sunday. (AP Photo/Marienko Andrew)

Top stories in 90 seconds 28.02.2022

Russia says it is not targeting civilians but images of residential areas in flames disprove the claim.

Ukraine says Russian strikes have hit residential areas 28.02.2022

A volunteer demonstrates the preparation of Molotov cocktails at the Pravda - (Truth) brewery in Lviv on February 27, 2002. - Ukraine said that it had agreed to talks with Russia after four days of conflict, as Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his defence chiefs to put nuclear deterrence forces on alert. The conflict has already killed dozens of civilians, forced hundreds of thousands to flee and turned Moscow into a global pariah. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)

Ukrainian brewery produces Molotov cocktails instead of beer 28.02.2022

People in Ukraine's city of Vinnitsya are organizing anything from clothes, to food and money for the war.

Ukrainians organize aid for both refugees and soldiers 28.02.2022

Read also

Smoke and flames rise over during the shelling near Kyiv, as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Russia's invasion of Ukraine: What has happened so far? 26.02.2022

Kyiv held out overnight against Russian attacks and bombing as fighting intensified in other cities. DW has an overview as the Russian war on Ukraine rages on.

25.2.2022, Kiew**** This screen grab taken from a video made available on the Facebook account of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, shows himself speaking face camera on February 25, 2022. - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky says 'we are all here' in Kyiv in a video posted on his Facebook account, standing near the presidency building along with his advisers. (Photo by FACEBOOK / @Volodymyr Zelensky / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / Facebook account of Volodymyr Zelensky - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Ukraine: Zelenskyy rejects rumors he has fled country — live updates 25.02.2022

The Ukrainian president has posted a video to social media from outside his office in Kyiv. Meanwhile, the US and EU announced sanctions against Russian President Putin and his foreign minister. Follow DW for the latest.

MOSCOW REGION, RUSSIA - DECEMBER 24, 2020: A Rossiya Airlines Boeing 777 airliner is seen at the Sheremetyevo International Airport where a revamped runway has reopened. The revamped runway is expected to increase the maximum number of take-off and landing operations per hour at the airport from 90 to 110, and in the long term to 135. This will enable the Sheremetyevo Airport to increase its passenger traffic up to 110 million passengers a year and freight traffic up to 1 million tonnes. Marina Lystseva/TASS

US tells nationals to consider leaving Russia immediately — as it happened 27.02.2022

The European Union said it will spend €450 million on weapons and equipment for Ukraine. Kyiv and Moscow have sent envoys to peace talks on the Belarus border. DW has the latest.

Servicemen of the Ukrainian National Guard take positions in central Kyiv, Ukraine February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 6 graphics 28.02.2022

From rocket attacks to refugees, here are six graphics to help understand the current military situation and the history of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.