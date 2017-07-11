Russia-Ukraine: IAEA sends mission to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency is sending a mission to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine this week, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said on Monday.

The facility, Europe's biggest nuclear plant, is currently occupied by the Russian military and has been the target of strikes in recent weeks.

Both Moscow and Kyiv have routinely traded blame for shelling around the complex.

"The day has come, IAEA's Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhya is now on its way," Grossi said, adding that the team from the UN atomic watchdog would reach Europe's largest nuclear power plant "later this week."

"We must protect the safety and security of Ukraine's and Europe's biggest nuclear facility," he wrote in a tweet that also announced that he would lead the mission.

For months, Grossi has been asking to be allowed to visit the site, warning of "the very real risk of a nuclear disaster" as tensions remain high.

While Ukraine initially feared an IAEA visit would legitimize Russia's occupation of the plant, President Volodymyr Zelensky last week urged the watchdog to send a team as soon as possible.

In an August 20 call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed that a team of independent inspectors could travel to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant via Ukraine.

see/sri (Reuters, AFP)