To the Point

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Is Germany letting its allies down?

As tensions rise between Russia and Ukraine, Germany faces fierce criticism for promising to supply Kyiv with medical supplies, but not weapons. Guests: Jessica Berlin (military expert), Alexander Rahr (Russia expert), Michael Thumann (Die Zeit).

Watch video 26:01

 

Michael Thumann of German daily Die Zeit

Michael Thumann of German daily Die Zeit

 

Michael Thumann, Die Zeit. His point of view: "For Vladimir Putin, Ukraine is merely one aspect in the global showdown with the U.S.” 

 

Russia expert Alexander Rahr

Russia expert Alexander Rahr

 

 

Alexander Rahr, Russia expert. His opinion: “This conflict is much harder to resolve than the Cuban Missile Crisis. Face-saving compromises are not in sight today.” 

 

Expert on security policy and geopolitics Jessica Berlin

Expert on security policy and geopolitics Jessica Berlin

 

 

Jessica Berlin, expert on security policy and geopolitics. She says: "Germany can no longer prioritize its economic interests over its international obligations." 

