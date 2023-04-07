Russia, Ukraine continue blame game over Zaporizhzhia

ConflictsUkraineRussia, Ukraine continue blame game over ZaporizhzhiaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraine58 minutes ago58 minutes agoRussia and Ukraine are accusing each other of planning to attack the Zaporizhzhia power station, the largest nuclear plant in Europe. Moscow says Ukrainian forces are planning an attack, while Kyiv accuses Russia of planning a false flag operation.https://p.dw.com/p/4TTK4Advertisement