  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Unrest in France
ConflictsUkraine

Russia, Ukraine continue blame game over Zaporizhzhia

58 minutes ago

Russia and Ukraine are accusing each other of planning to attack the Zaporizhzhia power station, the largest nuclear plant in Europe. Moscow says Ukrainian forces are planning an attack, while Kyiv accuses Russia of planning a false flag operation.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TTK4
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

In this file photo taken on May 1, 2022, A Russian serviceman patrols the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in Energodar.

Ukraine: Zelenskyy warns of 'provocations' at nuclear plant

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Emergency workers wearing white suits carry a stretcher, which has a body in white cloth on it, off a ship

Canary Island migrant route to Spain proves deadly again

Canary Island migrant route to Spain proves deadly again

Migration12 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Two coast guard ships at sea

Europe eyes the Philippines as Asian security anchor

Europe eyes the Philippines as Asian security anchor

Politics9 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Part of a glass bottle found in the shipwreck

German shipwreck's 400-year-old treasures uncovered

German shipwreck's 400-year-old treasures uncovered

Culture11 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A conceptual representation of gene editing

GM food: EU rethinks rules on genetically modified crops

GM food: EU rethinks rules on genetically modified crops

Science13 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

People walking through rubble

West Bank: Palestinians recount Jenin refugee camp ordeal

West Bank: Palestinians recount Jenin refugee camp ordeal

Conflicts11 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A smartphone displaying the Threads app in the Google Play Store with a screen showing the Twitter profile of Elon Musk in the background

Instagram Threads: Meta sets sights on Twitter supremacy

Instagram Threads: Meta sets sights on Twitter supremacy

Business6 hours ago
More from North America
Go to homepage