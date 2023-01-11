  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Brazil
War in Ukraine
COVID-19
A Soyuz capsule at the ISS
A Soyuz capsule at the ISSImage: Sergei Korsakov/Roscosmos State Space Corporation/AP/picture alliance
ScienceRussian Federation

Russia to send replacement spacecraft to fetch ISS crew

26 minutes ago

Roscosmos says it will send an unmanned spacecraft to the ISS next month to serve as a return vehicle for three crew members. The original return spacecraft is damaged, apparently by a hit from a tiny meteorite.

https://p.dw.com/p/4M2OZ

Russia said on Wednesday it would soon launch an uncrewed Soyuz spacecraft to bring home two cosmonauts and a US astronaut from the International Space Station after the Soyuz MS-22 capsule meant for their return sprang a radiator coolant leak apparently caused by a micrometeorite strike.

Because of the damage, the interior of the capsule could become dangerously hot upon reentry, posing a potential danger to its passengers.

Mission to be extended

The three crew members concerned, Russian cosmonauts Dmitry Petelin and Sergei Prokopyev and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, will now extend their mission by a few more months and return aboard the new MS-23 capsule, which is to arrive at the ISS on February 20.

The three began their stay at the station in September and were to remain till mid-March.

Flight Engineer Nicole Mann peers through one of the seven windows in the cupola, the International Space Station's 'window to the world.'
The ISS was launched in 1998 and has full complement of seven crew membersImage: NASA/abaca/picture alliance

Sergei Krikalev, executive director of Human Space Flight Programs at Roscosmos, said the MS-22 would return to Earth after their departure, carrying only equipment and experiments that are not "temperature sensitive." 

"Space is not a safe place, and not a safe environment. We have meteorites, we have a vacuum and we have a high temperature and we have complicated hardware that can fail," Krikalev said. "Now we are facing one of the scenarios ... we are prepared for this situation."

He said that if there were to be an emergency at the ISS before the replacement spacecraft arrived, the damaged capsule could still be used in a pinch despite the increased danger.

 Space has remained a rare area in which Moscow and Washington have continued cooperation despite the Russian invasion of Ukraine and consequent Western sanctions on Russia. 

tj/fb (Reuters, AFP)

2023 set to be a blast for space exploration

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

: A man with a bicycle can be seen crossing the transportation train tracks in front of the ruins of a salt mine in Soledar

Ukraine updates: Soledar's fate unclear amid heavy fighting

Conflicts13 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A destroyed tank is seen in a field in the aftermath of fighting between the Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) and the Tigray People's Liberation Front in February 2022

Can Berlin and Paris reset 'strained' EU-Ethiopia ties?

Can Berlin and Paris reset 'strained' EU-Ethiopia ties?

Politics10 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A woman in a red smock and a man with a white hat

Why interfaith marriage in India is getting dangerous

Why interfaith marriage in India is getting dangerous

Religion11 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Reem Alabali-Radovan during her press conference holding up a copy of the report 'Racism in Germany'

'Racism poses a threat to Germany's democracy'

'Racism poses a threat to Germany's democracy'

Politics7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

View of Prague Castle and the Mala Strana from the Charles Bridge in snowy weather

Czech presidential race wide open after court ruling

Czech presidential race wide open after court ruling

Politics10 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A demonstrator holds a placard representing Turkey's president devouring the Syrian opposition flag, during a rally against a potential rapprochement between Ankara and the Syrian regime, on December 30, 2022,

Welcome back, Bashar Assad: Has the Syrian dictator won?

Welcome back, Bashar Assad: Has the Syrian dictator won?

PoliticsJanuary 10, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Shop Now Pay Later | affirm App Symbolbild

Calls grow to curb finance industry's 'buy now, pay later'

Calls grow to curb finance industry's 'buy now, pay later'

BusinessJanuary 10, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Moonlight illuminates the skyline of dark Baracoa

Cuba: Living with constant blackouts

Cuba: Living with constant blackouts

Business13 hours ago8 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage