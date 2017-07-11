 Russia to sanction France, Germany over Navalny | News | DW | 12.11.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Russia to sanction France, Germany over Navalny

Russia has warned it will issue retaliatory sanctions on Germany and France over the poisoning of Alexei Navalny. Russia was sanctioned after the opposition leader was poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve agent.

Alexei Navalny

Russia will sanction German and French officials in retaliation for European Union sanctions on Russia, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on Thursday.

The EU sanctioned several Russian officials in October after leading Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent.

The anti-corruption activist fell into a coma after he was poisoned with the Soviet-era Novichok agent. He was evacuated to Germany, where he is still recovering.

The EU accused Russian security services of complicity in the attack. 

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said the Kremlin had confirmed sanctions in response and that they would soon be announced to Germany and France.

"Since Germany was the driving force behind the European Union's sanctions connected to Navalny, since these sanctions directly concern senior staff of the presidential administration of the Russian Federation, our response sanctions will mirror them," Lavrov said.

The Russian sanctions will target senior staff in the offices of the heads of Germany and France, Lavrov said.

Lavrov claimed that Moscow had "reason to believe" the nerve agent entered Navalny's system during his evacuation flight to Berlin, well after he had fallen ill.

Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said that suggestion was "the most idiotic of them all."

aw/rt (AFP, Reuters, Interfax)

Watch video 02:59

In Russia, poison is just one of methods used to attack Kremlin critics

DW recommends

Special rapporteur on Alexei Navalny poisoning: We bet on Russia's cooperation

The Council of Europe is the first international political institution to look into the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. DW spoke to the special rapporteur on the case, Jacques Maire.  

EU to sanction 6 in Russia over Navalny poisoning: reports

The European Union has agreed to level sanctions over the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The Kremlin critic is recovering in Berlin after he was poisoned in Siberia.  

Putin says he allowed Alexei Navalny to be treated in Germany

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he personally intervened to have rival Alexei Navalny flown out of Russia for medical treatment. Navalny claims Putin was behind his poisoning with the Novichok nerve agent.  

Advertisement