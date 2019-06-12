Russia to return to Council of Europe assembly

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has voted in favor of restoring Russia's voting rights, five years after they were revoked over its illegal annexation of the Crimean Peninsula.



In a statement late Monday, the Council of Europe said the assembly affirmed its members' rights "to vote, to speak and to be represented in the assembly and its bodies." The assembly voted 118 in favor and 62 against, with 10 abstentions.

Some observers argued that expelling Russia from the council — a leading institution for human rights in Europe — would have been disastrous for organizations operating in the country. Russia had threatened to leave if it was blocked from participating in Wednesday's vote for a new secretary general.

"The immediate impact of Russia's departure from the council would be felt most not by the Kremlin, but rather by the Russian people," said the Netherlands Helsinki Committee in a statement in December. "Russia's departure from the council would deny Russian citizens protection and justice provided by the court — worsening human rights in the country."

The Council of Europe, along with its sister institution, the European Court of Human Rights, is tasked with promoting human rights and the rule of law in its 47 European member states.

