Russia threatens to block YouTube

The Russian Foreign Ministry has threatened to "retaliate" after YouTube deleted Moscow-backed RT's German-language channels. YouTube said RT had violated its COVID misinformation policy.

Russia on Wednesday threatened to block Alphabet Inc.'s YouTube.

The development comes just a day after YouTube deleted state-backed broadcaster Russia Today's German-language channels.

YouTube said RT had violated its COVID misinformation policy but the move has not been well received at the Kremlin.

Russia's Foreign Ministry described the removal of RT from YouTube as "unprecedented information aggression" in a statement.

The ministry is now considering "a proposal to develop and take retaliatory measures against the YouTube hosting service and the German media."

More to follow...

jsi/rc (Reuters, AFP)

