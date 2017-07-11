Russia tensions: NATO bolsters deployments, angering Kremlin

The NATO defense alliance on Monday said it was dispatching additional fighter jets and ships to Eastern Europe amid tensions with Russia.

The move could escalate tensions in the Ukraine-Russia crisis, after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that any military build up in the region by the the trans-Atlantic military alliance would cross a "red line."

What do we know so far?

In a statement, NATO said Denmark was sending a frigate to the Baltic Sea and four F-16 fighter jets to Lithuania. Spain was dispatching ships to join NATO naval forces, and France was also looking at sending forces to Romania.

The Netherlands and the US were also ramping up their commitments in the region. A NATO diplomat told Reuters news agency Monday that the US is considering moving some troops from Western Europe to Eastern Europe in the coming weeks.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he welcomed "Allies contributing additional forces to NATO. NATO will continue to take all necessary measures to protect and defend all Allies, including by reinforcing the eastern part of the Alliance."

How did Russia respond?

Russia reacted angrily to the announcement. Moscow has previously called on NATO to scale back its forces in Eastern Europe and deny membership to Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday accused Washington and NATO of escalating tensions in the region through "information hysteria" and "concrete actions."

Peskov claimed the probability that Ukrainian troops would attack pro-Russian separatists was "very high."

The Russian RIA news agency reported that at 20 Russian ships were mobilized in the Baltic Sea on Monday for drills.

Meanwhile, Western countries are concerned that Russia may attack its neighbor, with as many as 100,000 Russian troops having gathered near Russia's border with Ukraine.

EU foreign ministers gathered in Brussels on Monday to discuss a coordinated response to the crisis, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also expected to attend virtually. Meanwhile, the US, UK and other countries were withdrawing embassy staff from Ukraine amid security concerns.

UK says no combat troops in Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday told broadcasters that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would be a "disastrous step" and called it a "painful, violent and bloody business."

A spokesperson for Johnson also ruled out the idea of sending UK combat troops to Ukraine, as other NATO countries dispatch additional forces to the region.

