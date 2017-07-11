Russia suspends its mission to NATO

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday that his country is suspending its mission to NATO.

He said the move was a response to the expulsion of eight Russian staff at the military alliance's mission last week. NATO said the individuals expelled were in fact "undeclared Russian intelligence officers." The expulsions meant that half of the Moscow team were prohibited from working at NATO's Brussels headquarters.

"As a result of NATO's deliberate moves, we have practically no conditions for elementary diplomatic work and in response to NATO's actions we suspend the work of our permanent mission to NATO, including the work of the chief military envoy," said the foreign minister.

Lavrov, who complained that "NATO is neither interested in an equal dialogue nor in cooperation," said staff at Russia's NATO military mission in Moscow would also be stripped of their accreditation from November 1. If needed, he said, NATO could interact with Russia via its embassy in Brussels, Russian news agencies reported.

Practical cooperation between Russia and NATO was suspended in 2014, in response to Moscow's annexation of the Crimean Peninsula. Nevertheless, the two have maintained open channels of communication to facilitate high-level military-to-military coordination.

The so-called NATO-Russia Council, too, has seldom met since relations between Russia and the West have soured in the wake of Russian provocations including its activities in Ukraine, its nuclear missile deployment, regular encroachments into NATO airspace and the harassment of NATO ships at sea.

DW joins NATO's Sea Breeze naval training in Black Sea

