Michael Okwu

12/18/2024 December 18, 2024

Investigators in Russia say a suspect has been detained over the murder of top Russian General Igor Kirillov. An Uzbek national has been arrested, and has confessed during interrogation to planting a bomb and detonating it for Ukraine's security service. DW speaks with Associate Professor Luca Trenta from Swansea University about the general's murder.