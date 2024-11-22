Russia supplied anti-air missiles to North Korea, Seoul says

Skip next section Russia gave North Korea anti-air missiles in exchange for troops, Seoul says

Russia has supplied anti-aircraft missiles to North Korea in exchange for North Korean troops supporting Russia's war against Ukraine, a top South Korean official has said.

"It has been identified that equipment and anti-aircraft missiles aimed at reinforcing Pyongyang's vulnerable air defense system have been delivered to North Korea," Shin Won-sik, Seoul's top security advisor, told TV broadcaster SBS.

According to Shin, Russia has also provided various forms of economic aid to North Korea.

The US, South Korea, and others say North Korea has sent more than 10,000 troops to Russia to support its war against Ukraine.

Seoul and Washington have expressed concern about possible Russian transfers of sensitive nuclear and missile technology to North Korea.

Separately, the UK-based nonprofit research group Open Source Centre said North Korea likely received more than 1 million barrels of oil from Russia over an eight-month period this year in violation of UN sanctions.

It cited satellite images showing more than a dozen North Korean oil tankers making a total of 43 trips to an oil terminal in Russian ports over the past eight months.

Under UN Security Council restrictions imposed over North Korea's nuclear weapons and missile development, Pyongyang is limited to importing 500,000 barrels of refined products per year.