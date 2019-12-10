Russia summons German ambassador over expulsion of diplomats

Russian officials have said that on Thursday they will inform the German ambassador of their response to the expulsion of two employees from Moscow's embassy in Berlin. The move was reported by Russian news agencies, citing Foreign Ministry sources.

It is expected that Moscow will expel two German diplomats in retaliation.

DW's Moscow correspondent Emily Sherwin noted that in comparison to the attempted killing of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the UK in 2018, where each side expelled 23 diplomats, "both sides are treading carefully."

The background to the story

Last week, the German government announced the dismissal, saying that Russia was not cooperating with an investigation into the killing of a Georgian man in Berlin in August. He was shot in broad daylight in a park in the German capital's Moabit neighborhood.

The victim, 40-year-old Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, had reportedly worked for both Ukrainian and Russian interests after the Second Chechen War, which lasted from 1999 to 2009.

German federal prosecutors have said that there was "sufficient evidence" to indicate that the man'smurder may have been carried on Moscow's behalf, something the Kremlin has vehemently denied.

Watch video 02:05 Share Germany expels two Russians Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3UG8u Germany suspects Russia of involvement in Berlin murder

es/rt (Reuters, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.