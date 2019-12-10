Russia summons German ambassador over expulsion of diplomats

Russian officials have said that on Thursday they will inform the German ambassador of their response to the expulsion of two employees from Moscow's embassy in Berlin. The move was reported by Russian new agencies, citing Foreign Ministry sources.

It is expected that Moscow will expel two German diplomats in retaliation.

Last week, the German government announced the dismissal, saying that Russia was not cooperating with an investigation into the kiling of a Georgian man in Berlin in August. He was shot in broad daylight in a park in the German capital's Moabit neighborhood.

The victim, 40-year-old Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, had reportedly worked for both Ukrainian and Russian interests after the Second Chechen War, which lasted from 1999 to 2009. German federal prosectors have said that there was sufficient evidence" to indicate that the man's murder may have been carried on Moscow's behalf, something the Kremlin has vehemntly denied.

