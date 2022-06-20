Russia strikes Ukrainian capital Kyiv

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey spoke for 15 minutes with a man posing as Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. But then the suspicion arose that her counterpart was a deepfake.
The Kyiv native seemed headed for a bright future that he wanted to devote to his country — like many young people from his generation. He was killed fighting Russian troops on the eastern front line on June 9, aged 24.
Ukrainian officials said at least two people were injured and some were trapped under the rubble after missiles struck a district near Kyiv's center. Meanwhile, G7 leaders were due to meet in Germany. DW has the latest.
War, climate change, hunger, poverty and health will be on the agenda of the G7 summit in Germany. This will be a key opportunity for Chancellor Olaf Scholz to show strong leadership.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version