News

Russia strikes deal with Turkey on Syria's Idlib, says Putin

Leaders of Russia and Turkey agreed on steps to "normalize" the situation in Idlib, where Syrian troops are advancing with Russian air support, Vladimir Putin has said. Erdogan hinted at buying Russian fighter jets.

Russland Zhukovs | MAKS 2019 | Erdogan & Putin (picture-alliance/AP/M. Shipenkov)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed the Syrian government over its offensive into the rebel-held Idlib on Tuesday, saying it was "unacceptable that the regime rains death on civilians from air and land, under the pretext of fighting terrorism."

Meeting his Russian colleague, Vladimir Putin, Erdogan also said that Turkey's troops in the region were "in danger."

"We do not want this to continue," he said on the sidelines of Russia's air show MAKS outside of Moscow. "All necessary steps will be taken here as needed."

Moscow and Ankara had set up a demilitarized zone in the jihadi-dominated province. However, Syrian troops backed by Russian airpower have advanced in recent weeks against jihadi forces in the last major rebel enclave in northwestern Syria, and encircled a Turkish military post.

Watch video 03:06

Syrian White Helmets risk death to save lives in Idlib

Putin claims agreement, stays tight lipped

On Tuesday, Putin also expressed concern over the Idlib escalation, but pointed to the need of fighting terrorism.

"Terrorists continue shelling the positions of Syrian government forces, trying to attack Russian military installations," Putin said. "The de-escalation zone must not serve as a refuge for militants, let alone a bridgehead for new attacks."

Putin told reporters that he and his Russian counterpart had agreed on on "joint steps" to normalize the situation.

"We have reached an understanding of how and what we can do together to resolve these issues," he told reporters.

However, neither Putin nor Erdogan provided any details about the arrangment.

Turkey eyes Russian cutting-edge jet

Despite the conflicting interests in Syria, Putin and Erdogan seemed determined to project an image of unity and cordiality during the MAKS air show, calling each other "dear friend" and enjoying ice cream bought by Putin at a local stand.

Erdogan's presence at the show will also serve as a signal to NATO, after the US halted Ankara's participation in the development of F-35, the union's most advanced fighter jet. The US is enraged by Turkey buying Russia's highly advanced S-400 missile systems and had applied massive pressure on Ankara to cancel the purchase.

However, Turkey stuck to the deal and deliveries from Russia have already started. On Tuesday, Turkey took possession of another batch of S-400 equipment, Putin told reporters.

His Turkish colleague also hinted at buying Russian Su-57, a cutting-edge fighter plane meant to become Moscow's alternative for the F-35. Erdogan watched Sukhoi fighters flying during the event and then approached a Su-57 and asked if it for sale.

"You can buy it," Putin confirmed, with both of them laughing. 

Putin later told reporters that he and Erdogan had discussed cooperation on the Su-35, a slightly less advanced fighter, and that "Turkish partners" were interested in many projects shown at the fair.

However, Russian trade minister Denis Manturov said it was still "premature" to talk about Turkey purchasing fighter jets.

  • Mikhail Kalashnikov posing with his creation (picture alliance/dpa/S.Thomas )

    The Soviet Union is dead, but its weapons live on

    Seven decades of Kalashnikov

    The 30-round AK 47 is arguably the most recognizable firearm in the world. The Soviet engineer Mikhail Kalashnikov (pictured above in 2002) created the automatic rifle after World War II. It quickly earned a reputation for being cheap and reliable, with various armies, guerilla groups and street gangs all using the weapon to this day.

  • A close-up of the Makarov pistol (Imageo)

    The Soviet Union is dead, but its weapons live on

    Makarov goes to space

    The 9mm Makarov pistol entered service in 1951 as a staple sidearm for the Soviet army, police and Spetsnaz special forces. Soviet cosmonauts even took the weapon to space as a part of a special survival kit, which was provided to them in case they became stranded upon landing back on Earth.

  • MiG-29 during a demonstration flight (picture-alliance/dpa/L. Marina)

    The Soviet Union is dead, but its weapons live on

    MiG-29 still flying high

    The Mikoyan MiG-29 first entered production in the early 1980s and was praised as a highly maneuverable and agile dogfighter. The original model has since been upstaged by both NATO fighters and its more expensive brother Sukhoi, but its variants are still deployed in combat. The Russian air force uses MiG-29s to target the so-called "Islamic State" forces in Syria.

  • Katyushas on display in the Russian city of Saratov (picture-alliance/dpa/H.Brix)

    The Soviet Union is dead, but its weapons live on

    Blast from the past

    The Red Army used Katyushas to devastating effect against German soldiers in World War II. The multiple rocket launchers were attached to army trucks, making them cheap and highly mobile. Its distinctive whine and appearance reminded the German soldiers of a church organ, prompting a nickname "Stalinorgel" or "Stalin's organ."

  • S-300 deploying during a military drill in Astrakhan (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Rogulin)

    The Soviet Union is dead, but its weapons live on

    S-300 and its descendants

    In 2016, Russia sold its advanced aerial defense system to Iran, but kept quiet on the details. The Cold War-era version of the S-300 had a range of 150 kilometers (93 miles), and could hit targets at altitudes above 27 kilometers, with the more modern Antey 2500 system reportedly expanding the range to 400 kilometers. India and China are seeking to buy the even-more-advanced S-400 missiles.

  • An Afhan soldier showing his Dragunov sniper rifle while patroling with US forces in Afghanistan. (Imago)

    The Soviet Union is dead, but its weapons live on

    Dragunov sniper rifle

    The Dragunov sniper rifle was first introduced to the Soviet army in 1963 and has since found its way to war theaters across the world. It was reportedly used against US soldiers in Vietnam. In 2015, the SITE Intelligence Group published photos of the "Islamic State" soldiers with Dragunov rifles.

  • T-34 leading the way on Victory Day in March 2017 (picture-alliance/dpa/Tass/V. Sharifulin)

    The Soviet Union is dead, but its weapons live on

    T-34, a symbol of an era

    The Red Army owes much of its victory over Germany to the iconic T-34, which first appeared on the battlefield in 1941. The battle-tested T-34 eventually became the most widely produced tank of the war and influenced armored vehicles for decades. The Russian military still honors it by having it lead the Victory Day parade.

    Author: Darko Janjevic


dj/aw (Reuters, AP, AFP, Interfax)

