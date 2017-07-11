 Russia starts pulling troops from Crimea, reports say | News | DW | 23.04.2021

Russia starts pulling troops from Crimea, reports say

The withdrawal will ease immediate fears that Russia was planning to further stoke tensions in Ukraine. Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014 after a referendum that was denounced as illegal by the UN; the EU and the US.

The Russian military conducted massive drills in Crimea involving dozens of navy ships and thousands of troops in a show of force amid tensions with Ukraine

Russian troops conducted drills in Crimea earlier this week, alarming the West

Russia has started pulling its troops back from Crimea, the Ukrainian region annexed by Moscow in 2014, the TASS and Interfax news agencies reported on Friday.

"Military units and formations are currently marching to railway loading stations and airfields, and loading onto landing ships, railway platforms and military transport aircraft," the agencies, which are pro-Kremlin, quoted a Russian Defense Ministry statement as saying.

It comes one day after the country's Defense Ministry said Russia would also withdraw their soldiers from the Ukrainian border.

The build-up of tens of thousands of army personnel had alarmed Western governments, sparking fears of a wider military intervention by Moscow.

EU officials estimated that the number was as high as 100,000 near the border as well as in Crimea.

jf/rt (Reuters, Interfax) 

