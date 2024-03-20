Russia starts evacuating villages after cross-border attacks

ConflictsUkraineRussia starts evacuating villages after cross-border attacksTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineAlexandria Williams03/20/2024March 20, 2024Belgorod has increasingly been targeted by shelling, with anti-Kremlin Russian fighters believed to be operating in the border zone. Russian authorities now say they will move forward with plans to evacuate children and scale up security. https://p.dw.com/p/4dxAQAdvertisement