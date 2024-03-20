  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
RamadanIsrael-Hamas warRussia's war in Ukraine
ConflictsUkraine

Russia starts evacuating villages after cross-border attacks

Alexandria Williams
March 20, 2024

Belgorod has increasingly been targeted by shelling, with anti-Kremlin Russian fighters believed to be operating in the border zone. Russian authorities now say they will move forward with plans to evacuate children and scale up security.

https://p.dw.com/p/4dxAQ
Skip next section Similar stories from Ukraine

Similar stories from Ukraine

A soldier handles a drone jamming weapon

How Ukraine's signal-jamming guns stop Russian drones

Nearly two years into the war in Ukraine, kamikaze drones have become commonplace on both sides.
ConflictsJanuary 25, 202403:00 min
Ukrainian Ground Force soldiers load into a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter for a fast rope exercise

Ukrainian airpower relies on Soviet-era technology

DW's Max Zander met up with a helicopter crew ahead of a mission in eastern Ukraine.
ConflictsNovember 30, 202302:37 min
Tank firing at night

Draft dodgers: Ukrainian men fleeing conscription

Some Ukrainian males are avoiding the draft rather than fighting in the war against Russia.
ConflictsOctober 4, 202304:55 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Europe

More on Conflicts from Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to open a conference in support of Ukraine with European leaders and government representatives at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris

Macron: Deployment of ground troops to Ukraine is an option

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized that support for Kyiv was essential for European security and stability.
ConflictsFebruary 27, 202402:21 min
Ringen für einen Sieg der Ukraine in Paris

Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People

Despite the war, Ukraine's Iryna Kolyadenko is training hard for a medal at the Olympics in Paris.
ConflictsFebruary 22, 202426:05 min
Three military personnel give a NATO press conference

NATO begins huge military exercise

NATO has kicked off its biggest military exercise in decades, involving around 90,000 troops.
ConflictsJanuary 22, 202403:53 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

Palestinians gather to receive aid outside an UNRWA warehouse as Gaza residents face crisis levels of hunger

Israel at odds with US over Gaza aid

Despite warnings from its main ally, Israel says planned ground operations in Rafah must go ahead.
ConflictsMarch 20, 202401:28 min
Palestinian children wait to receive food in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip

Hunger in Gaza reaches catastrophic levels

More than a million people are at risk of starvation in the northern part of the Gaza strip.
ConflictsMarch 19, 202402:22 min
Mapped Out Indien China

Tracking the tense relationship between India and China

India and China share the longest disputed land border in the world – and are vying for influence in the Indian Ocean.
ConflictsMarch 18, 202415:27 min
Show more