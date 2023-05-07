Russia spreads disinformation in Spanish-speaking world

MediaLatin AmericaRussia spreads disinformation in Spanish-speaking worldTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoMediaLatin America13 hours ago13 hours agoRussia has been bringing propaganda to its war effort in Ukraine well beyond its borders. With over 500 million speakers, Spanish is a key language for Russian propaganda, and now Russia's narrative is getting exposure in sympathetic Spanish voices.https://p.dw.com/p/4TU61Advertisement