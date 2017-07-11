Russia: Soldier kills 3 colleagues at military base

A military serviceman killed three people and barricaded himself in at a military base in Russia on Monday, according to local media reports. The shooting took place at an airfield near the city of Voronezh.

"A military serviceman opened fire with a handgun, which he took from an officer. Three people have been killed. Now he has barricaded himself on the territory of the [military] unit," a member of the regional emergency services told a local newspaper.

The attack took place at the Baltimore airfield where a military unit is stationed. The base has been out of commission since 2013 while undergoing repairs.

more to follow...

