 Russia: Soldier kills 3 colleagues at military base | News | DW | 09.11.2020

News

A military serviceman opened fire at an airfield near the city of Voronezh in Russia. The attacker has barricaded himself in, local sources say.

Russian ambulance (Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS/dpa/picture alliance)

A military serviceman killed three people and barricaded himself in at a military base in Russia on Monday, according to local media reports. The shooting took place at an airfield near the city of Voronezh.

"A military serviceman opened fire with a handgun, which he took from an officer. Three people have been killed. Now he has barricaded himself on the territory of the [military] unit," a member of the regional emergency services told a local newspaper.

The attack took place at the Baltimore airfield where a military unit is stationed. The base has been out of commission since 2013 while undergoing repairs.

more to follow...

ab/rt (AFP, Interfax, TASS)

