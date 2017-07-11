Russia shuts DW's Moscow bureau, withdraws staff credentials

Russia on Thursday said it was closing the Moscow bureau of German broadcaster Deutsche Welle and revoking its employees' accreditations in the country.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also said in a statement that it would "terminate the satellite and other broadcasting (output) of Deutsche Welle" on Russian territory.

Russia had earlier criticized a German broadcasting regulator's ban on German-language programming by Russia's state broadcaster RT as an attack on freedom of expression and freedom of the press.

The German MABB media watchdog and Commission for Licensing and Supervision (ZAK) of media organizations said this week that RT DE could not broadcast in Germany using a Serbian license.

The Russian government said it was planning to initiate a procedure to label DW a foreign media outlet performing the functions of a foreign agent.

It will also compile a list of representatives involved in restricting the broadcasting of RT in Germany, who would be banned from entering the Russian Federation.

RT — formerly Russia Today — broadcasts internationally in six languages. While it claims that its programming contributes to public debate, critics accuse RT of funneling propaganda and disinformation on behalf of the Kremlin. As well as German, Moscow-based RT offers services in English, Spanish, Arabic and French.

DW, a German state-owned broadcaster, has its service available in 30 languages, including Russian.



rc/sms (AFP, Reuters)