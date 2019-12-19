Russia: Shooting reported near FSB intelligence offices in Moscow

A shooting broke out near the headquarters of Russia's domestic security agency in Moscow, Russian media reported. At least one FSB officer was killed while two others were severely wounded.
An unknown gunman opened fire near the headquarters of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in Moscow on Thursday evening, Russian media reported.
In a statement, Russia's top security agency said that the gunman has been "neutralized" and that authorities are working to identify him, Russian news agency Interfax reported.
One FSB officer was killed, and at least two other officers were badly wounded in the shooting, Interfax reported citing the FSB and the Health Ministry.
Local media reported that at least one person was killed and that the shooter used a Kalashnikov automatic weapon.
Police cordoned off the streets around the FSB building, which is located at Lubyanka Square in central Moscow — just a short distance away from the Kremlin.
Videos of the incident posted on social media show what appear to be armed law enforcement officers running through a busy shopping area near the FSB headquarters.
The FSB, which is the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, did not immediately comment on the shooter's motives or provide further details about the security operation.
More to follow...
