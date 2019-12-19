Russia: Shooting reported near FSB intelligence offices in Moscow

An unknown gunman opened fire near the headquarters of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in Moscow on Thursday evening, Russian media reported.

FSB said in a statement that the gunman has been "neutralized" and that authorities are working to identify him, Russian news agency Interfax reported.

The statement added that people were "injured" in the shooting, but did not comment on how many or whether there were any other fatalities.

The shooting took place at the FSB headquarters in Moscow, located near a busy shopping area

Local media reported that at least one person was killed and that the shooter used a Kalashnikov automatic weapon.

Police have cordoned off the streets around the FSB building, which is located at Lubyanka Square in central Moscow — just a short distance away from the Kremlin.

Videos of the incident posted on social media show what appear to be armed law enforcement officers running through a busy shopping area near the FSB headquarters.

More to follow...

rs/rt (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

