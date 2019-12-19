 Russia: Shooting reported near FSB intelligence offices in Moscow | News | DW | 19.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Russia: Shooting reported near FSB intelligence offices in Moscow

A shooting broke out near the headquarters of Russia's FSB security service in Moscow, Russian media have reported. Videos posted on social media showed armed officers running through the streets.

Police vehicles block a street near the Federal Security Service (FSB) building in Moscow, Russia (Reuters/S. Zhumatov)

An unknown gunman opened fire near the headquarters of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in Moscow on Thursday evening, Russian media reported.

FSB said in a statement that the gunman has been "neutralized" and that authorities are working to identify him, Russian news agency Interfax reported.

The statement added that people were "injured" in the shooting, but did not comment on how many or whether there were any other fatalities.

A security officer blocks a street near the Federal Security Service (FSB) building after a shooting incident, in Moscow, Russia (Reuters/S. Zhumatov)

The shooting took place at the FSB headquarters in Moscow, located near a busy shopping area

Local media reported that at least one person was killed and that the shooter used a Kalashnikov automatic weapon.

Police have cordoned off the streets around the FSB building, which is located at Lubyanka Square in central Moscow — just a short distance away from the Kremlin.

Videos of the incident posted on social media show what appear to be armed law enforcement officers running through a busy shopping area near the FSB headquarters.

More to follow...

rs/rt (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Merkel to meet Putin amid rising tensions over murder of Georgian activist

Germany has expelled two Russian diplomats over Russia's suspected involvement in the murder of a Georgian citizen in Berlin. A new investigation reveals the suspected assassin was likely a member of the FSB. (06.12.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Russians express their views on Putin 19.12.2019

Russians on Moscow streets reveal the questions they would pose at Putin's yearly press conference

USA | Rick Gates am Gericht in Washington

Donald Trump's former deputy campaign chairman sentenced to prison 17.12.2019

A US federal judge has sentenced Rick Gates for lucrative political consulting despite his cooperation with prosecutors in the Russia probe. Gates had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and conspiring against the US.

Russland National Anti Doping Agency RUSADA

Russia to appeal WADA doping ban 19.12.2019

Russia has indicated that it intends to contest a ban from major sporting events that was recently handed down by WADA. The ban came after WADA found that RUSADA had provided it with manipulated doping data.

Advertisement