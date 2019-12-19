Russia: Shooting near FSB intelligence offices in Moscow

An unknown gunman opened fire near the headquarters of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in Moscow on Thursday evening, Russian media reported.

In a statement, the FSB said that the gunman had been "neutralized" and that authorities are working to identify him, Russian news agency Interfax reported.

At least one FSB officer was killed during the shooting, Russia's top security agency said.

Five people were wounded in the shooting, the Health Ministry said. Two of the wounded are FSB officers who were "severely injured," the ministry added.

Police cordoned-off the area around the FSB headquarters in central Moscow after the shooting

The FSB said that there was only one shooter and denied reports that he'd entered the lobby of the security agency's headquarters.

Local media reported that the shooter used a Kalashnikov automatic weapon.

Police cordoned off the streets around the FSB building, which is located at Lubyanka Square in central Moscow — just a short distance away from the Kremlin.

Videos of the incident posted on social media show what appear to be armed law enforcement officers running through a busy shopping area near the FSB headquarters.

The FSB, which is the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, did not immediately comment on the shooter's motives or provide further details about the security operation.

The attack took place shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered his annual press conference and while he was speaking at an event celebrating the work of Russia's security services.

rs/dr (dpa, Reuters, AFP, AP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.