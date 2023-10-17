Russia set to revoke nuclear arms test ban treaty

Russian lawmakers appear set to revoke a 1996 treaty that banned nuclear tests. Moscow says it is merely mirroring the approach of the United States, which never ratified the document.

The speaker of the lower house of the Russian parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, said on Tuesday that lawmakers would vote on withdrawing the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT).

The CTBT bans "any nuclear weapon test explosion or any other nuclear explosion" anywhere in the world. Any resumption of nuclear tests could precipitate a new nuclear arms race between the big powers.

Why is the vote taking place now?

The Russian parliament is set to debate issue later on Tuesday. The authors of the draft law include more than 430 deputies.

"In the interests of ensuring the security of our country, we are withdrawing the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty," Volodin said ahead of a debate and parliamentary vote on revoking ratification.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month suggested that Russia revoke ratification of the treaty because the United States, alongside other powers, had never ratified it.

The preamble to the treaty cites the goal of reducing and ultimately eliminating nuclear weapons.

The intention was to do this "by constraining the development and qualitative improvement of nuclear weapons and ending the development of advanced new types of nuclear weapons, constitutes an effective measure of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation in all its aspects."

Hiroshima 'successors' keep telling atomic bomb stories To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Who has signed and ratified?

In total, 187 states have signed the treaty, and 178 have ratified legally in their parliaments.

Of the nine countries that possess nuclear weapons, the United Kingdom, France and Russia have signed and ratified.

The United States, Israel and China have signed the document, but not ratified it.

Meanwhile, India, Pakistan and North Korea have neither signed nor ratified the treaty.

rc/wmr (Reuters, IFAX)