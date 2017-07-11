Russia: Security talks with US and NATO set for January

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The West has expressed concern over Russia's military intentions. Moscow is also seeking assurances from NATO over Ukraine joining the alliance.
Russian and US negotiators will sit down for security talks early next year, the Kremlin's top diplomat said Wednesday.
Moscow is seeking guarantees over the expansion of NATO, which might include Ukraine, while the West is becoming increasingly concerned over the buildup of Russian military near its southern border.
More to follow...
jsi/rt (AP, Reuters)