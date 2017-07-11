Russia: Security talks with US and NATO set for January

Russian and US negotiators will sit down for security talks early next year in an effort to defuse rising tensions, the Kremlin's top diplomat said Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed a first round of talks with the US has been agreed for the beginning of 2020 as he said Russia "doesn't want to take the path of confrontation."

Moscow is, however, seeking guarantees over the expansion of NATO, which might include Ukraine, while the West is becoming increasingly concerned over the buildup of Russian military near its southern border.

Last week, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and Georgia, both former Soviet countries.

In the files, Russia also called for the withdrawal of NATO's military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe, namely the alliance's operating battalions in Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

'We need to talk,' says Baerbock

The West has declined to make such pledges but has given a firm commitment to dialogue.

"This means we need to talk even if proposals have been made which are not our negotiating basis," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday.

jsi/rt (AP, Reuters, dpa)