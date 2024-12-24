Russia says two missing after ship explodes off Spain

Moscow says a vessel linked to its defense ministry sank in the Mediterranean and that two of the crew are missing.

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said an engine room explosion caused the cargo ship "Ursa Major" to sink in the Mediterranean Sea between Spain and Algeria.

According to the ministry's crisis center, 14 of the ship's 16 crew members were rescued and taken to the Spanish port of Cartagena, but two of the crew were still missing.

What do we know about the ship?

The Ursa Major was carrying specialized harbor cranes to be installed at the Far Eastern port of Vladivostok, as well as parts for new ice-breakers.

The 2009-built vessel's ultimate owner is Oboronlogistika — a firm that is part of the Russian Defense Ministry's military construction operation.

Unverified footage of the ship shows it listing to one side with its bow much deeper in the water than would normally be expected.

The cause of the explosion remains unclear.

Tracking data shows the vessel departed from Russia's second city Saint Petersburg on December 11. The last signal from the Ursa Major was detected at 2204 (GMT/UTC) on Monday.

Sweden sounds alarm over Russia's 'shadow ships' To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

While the ship had logged that it was headed for Vladivostok as its next port of call after leaving Saint Petersburg, it had called at the Syrian port of Tartous before the explosion.

Several vessels, including a Spanish Navy ship, were reported to have participated in the rescue operation.

rc/rm (Reuters, AFP)