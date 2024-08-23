Russia says prison hostage situation in Volgograd resolved

The National Guard said four inmates who had taken prison staff hostage had been "neutralized." The prisoners had identified themselves as militants of the so-called "Islamic State" (IS) group.

Russian security forces said Friday they have resolved a hostage situation in a prison in the southern Volgograd region.

The Russian security forces said they "neutralized" four inmates who had taken staff hostage.

"Special National Guard sniper units neutralized four prisoners who had taken colony staff hostage, with four accurate shots. The hostages were released," the agency said in a statement posted on messaging platform Telegram.

rmt/wd (Reuters, AFP)