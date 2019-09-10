 Russia says no danger after blast in smallpox lab | News | DW | 17.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Russia says no danger after blast in smallpox lab

A gas cylinder exploded and prompted a fire in a Siberian research facility which houses samples of smallpox, SARS, Ebola and other potentially deadly viruses. Russian officials said there was no threat of contamination.

Smallpox under an electronic microscope (Getty Images)

A fire in Russia's state-run research lab "Vektor" left one person with burns and caused minor damage in the Siberian facility which houses many dangerous viruses. However, no hazardous materials were released in the Monday blaze, Russian officials said.

"There is no danger," said Nikolai Krasnikov, the mayor of the town of Koltsovo, where the research facility is located.

"Vektor" is one of the biggest virus and biotechnology research centers in Russia. Over 1,600 people work for the facility, which specializes in researching vaccines and antiviral treatments for highly contagious infections.

Cold War facility

Monday's fire was prompted by "an exploding gas cylinder" in the so-called sanitary inspection area on the fifth floor of one of the buildings. Usually, employees use the room to change clothes and control potential contamination levels. However, Russian officials said the room was being renovated at the time of the incident. While some glass was reportedly broken, the building's structure was not seriously damaged, health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor reported.

Soviet authorities founded the center in 1974, tasking its employees to develop means of protection against biological and bacterial weapons. Located outside Russia's third largest city, Novosibirsk, "Vektor" is one of only two labs in the world which still houses samples of the deadly smallpox virus, with the other being the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the US state of Georgia. Other viruses held at the Koltsovo site include Ebola, SARS coronavirus, and highly dangerous strands of flu.

  • Brot Schimmel

    Bacteria, viruses, mold: life-threatening yet indispensible

    Ewww!

    Just scrape the mold off, right? Wrong. A moldy old sandwich like this one is anything but harmless. While there are some harmless kinds of mold - like on Camembert cheese - many molds are toxic. Furthermore, mycelium spores can trigger allergies. Through contact with highly toxic types of mold, humans with weakened immune defenses could even die as a result of an extended exposure.

  • Bildergalerie Schimmelpilze

    Bacteria, viruses, mold: life-threatening yet indispensible

    Mold as a biocatalyst

    Mold can also be useful: Fungi is able to break down carbon hydrates, fats and proteins - more efficiently than any other organism. Industry makes use of a genetically modified Aspergillus niger fungus, which produces enzymes that can be used in food processing and production of detergents - like a living factory.

  • Salami Brot Messer Tomate NEU

    Bacteria, viruses, mold: life-threatening yet indispensible

    Salami tactics

    "Botulus" is Latin for "sausage." If mistakes are made in the production of sausage, or if meat or vegetables get contaminated during canning, this can cause botulism. The bacteria Clostridium botulinum causes this life-threatening poisoning.

  • Bakterien Clostridium botulinum Botulismus

    Bacteria, viruses, mold: life-threatening yet indispensible

    Life without oxygen

    Clostridium botulinum thrives in anaerobic, or oxygen-free, environments. It produces the nerve agent botox - used among cosmetic surgeons to help smooth skin. But in food, it leads to paralysis. At first, certain body parts get paralyzed, resulting in symptoms like slurred speech. But later, also the muscles responsible for breathing and heartbeat freeze up - eventually resulting in death.

  • Bildergalerie Lebensmittel Skandal EHEC Sprossen

    Bacteria, viruses, mold: life-threatening yet indispensible

    Fresh vegetables not always healthy

    Fenugreek sprouts were a favorite among Germans trying to eat healthy - until 2011. That year, seeds contaminated with the bacteria Escherichia coli (EHEC) caused an outbreak that killed 53 people - hundreds more were sickened. EHEC produces a toxin that destroys intestinal wall cells, and later attacks brain and kidney cells. Cooking raw vegetables and meat kills the harmful bacteria.

  • Wyss Institute Magnetpartikel Technik Escherichia coli Bakterium

    Bacteria, viruses, mold: life-threatening yet indispensible

    A useful relative

    But not all varieties of E. coli are dangerous. Inside the human large intestine, the bacteria are usually responsible for producing vitamin K - important for the development of bones and cells, and for blood coagulation. In biotechnology, the bacteria play a role in producing insulin and growth hormones. They can even be used for turning microalgae into alcohol-based biofuel.

  • Cheese on platter

    Bacteria, viruses, mold: life-threatening yet indispensible

    Bacteria preserves foods

    Thousands of years ago, humans learned to use lactic acid bacteria - for the production of yoghurt, kefir, sourdough bread and cheese. Raw milk warmed to 20 degrees Celsius is heaven for bacteria: Within 10 hours, the milk will go sour. Milk fermented with the help of bacteria, however, can stay edible for much longer.

  • Bakterien Streptokokken

    Bacteria, viruses, mold: life-threatening yet indispensible

    Too much of a good thing

    One of the many varieties of lactic acid bacteria are streptococci, which play a role in producing sauerkraut and fermented milk products. Although streptococci are everywhere - on humans, animals and plants - some of them are unhealthy. Some strains of strep can trigger tooth decay or sepsis, commonly known as blood poisoning.

  • 09.07.2014 DW Fit und Gesund Campylobacter

    Bacteria, viruses, mold: life-threatening yet indispensible

    Dangerous diarrhea

    Rod-shaped bacteria like Campylobacter and Salmonellae cause illness and death the world over. Undercooked beef, pork or chicken containing Campylobacter is a common cause of diarrhea wordwide. Typhus is the most dangerous form of salmonellae, triggering high fever, weak heartbeat and constipation. Every year, about 32 million people are sickened from typhus - mainly by drinking impure water.

  • Norovirus

    Bacteria, viruses, mold: life-threatening yet indispensible

    Also viruses can contaminate food

    Norovirus or stomach flu is transmitted person-to-person through traces of vomit or feces. Just 100 tiny norovirus particles are enough to infect someone. The virus can easily pass into the food chain via infected drinking water.

    Author: Fabian Schmidt


Russian radiation roulette

The Monday blast comes after a series of alarming incidents in Russia, including a blast at a Siberian ammunition depot last month and a later explosion at missile testing site which caused a spike in radiation. While the Russian government claimed there was no danger, five local monitoring stations went offline in the aftermath of the incident.

Read more: What is Russia hiding after 'Skyfall' radioactive blast?

In July, a fire on a nuclear-powered submarine killed 14 Navy servicemen, nearly all of them high-ranking and highly decorated officers. The vessel was allegedly on a surveying mission. Russian authorities said that its nuclear reactor has been isolated and posed no threat.

dj/msh (AFP, Interfax)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Biosecurity: is it time to destroy the remaining live samples of smallpox?

The World Health Organization meets next week to decide when the remaining stocks of the smallpox virus will be destroyed. Some scientists argue the samples are still needed for research. (13.05.2014)  

Russian deep-sea submarine fire kills 14 people

Even after extinguishing the fire, the soldiers died from smoke inhalation. Authorities have launched an investigation "to establish the cause of the incident." (02.07.2019)  

What is Russia hiding after 'Skyfall' radioactive blast?

After an explosion at a Russian missile-testing site led to a surge in radiation, five monitoring stations went offline. This did not happen by chance, experts say. (23.08.2019)  

Russia blast radiation caused by Skyfall missile, US experts say

A failed nuclear-powered cruise missile test was the cause of a recent explosion at a military facility in northwestern Russia, according to US experts. Moscow has provided little information about the incident. (21.08.2019)  

Bacteria, viruses, mold: life-threatening yet indispensible

World Health Day 2015 is about highlighting food security. So what's the role of microorganisms in our food? We take a look at mold, bacteria and viruses that can spoil your appetite - but are also be useful. (07.04.2015)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

Sign up for DW Newsletter  

Related content

Alexander von Humboldt Porträt in der Akademie der Wissenschaften Berlin-Brandenburg

What's a Humboldt? Reflections on the elusive Prussian genius 10.09.2019

Alexander von Humboldt is known throughout Germany and South America. But when DW's Timothy Rooks first encountered him he had no idea what a Humboldt was. Searching for answers led him on a 15-year journey of discovery.

Advertisement