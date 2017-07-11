Russia says it fired warning shots at UK ship in its waters

A Russian military ship has fired warning shots at a British Royal Navy destroyer in the Black Sea, Interfax news agency cited Russia's Defense Ministry as saying on Wednesday.

Russia said its border patrol ship fired the warning shots, while an SU-24 bomber dropped several bombs after a British Navy destroyer, the HMS Defender, violated Russian territorial waters.

"The destroyer had been warned that weapons would be used if it trespasses the border of the Russian Federation. It did not react to the warning," Russia's Defense Ministry said.

The HMS Defender left after shots were fired, the ministry said.

After the incident, Russia's Defense Ministry summoned the UK's military attache, TASS news agency reported.

UK denies Russia's claims

The UK's Defense Ministry said no warning shots were fired at the HMS Defender.

"The Royal Navy ship is conducting innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters in accordance with international law," the ministry said on Twitter.

Earlier this month, the Royal Navy said its HMS Defender had "peeled away" from its strike group conducting NATO operations in the Mediterranean to carry out "her own set of missions" in the Black Sea.

While incidents involving aircraft or ships are not uncommon at Russia's borders, they rarely result in open fire.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.