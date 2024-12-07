Russia said to have planned to assassinate German arms boss

CrimeGermanyRussia said to have planned to assassinate German arms bossTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCrimeGermanyMatthew Moore07/12/2024July 12, 2024Russian is said to have plotted to assassinate the boss of a German weapons manufacturer earlier this year. Armin Papperger, the chief executive of Rheinmetall, was among defense industry executives across Europe allegedly targeted by the Kremlin.https://p.dw.com/p/4iDvRAdvertisement