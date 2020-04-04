 Russia: Riot and fire erupt at Siberian prison | News | DW | 11.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Russia: Riot and fire erupt at Siberian prison

Local campaigners have described the disturbances at a high-security penal colony in Angarsk, near the Mongolian border, as a full-blown riot. A state official says the blaze covered 30,000 square meters.

Fire rages at the prison in Siberia (picture-alliance/dpa/Siberia Without Torture Fund)

A huge fire tore through a maximum-security jail in Siberia late on Friday as prisoners and guards clashed, Russian officials said.

State news agency RIA-Novosti cited a local official as saying the fire covered about 30,000 square meters (320,000 square feet) but had been localized.

The No 15 penal colony in Angarsk, about 200 kilometers (124 miles) from the Mongolian border, was the scene of a full-blown riot, according to local human rights activists.

One activist, Pavel Glushenko, said on social media that "full-scale hostilities'" were taking place at the maximum-security prison. Others told the AFP news agency that the mutiny broke out on Thursday after guards beat an inmate.

Read more: Russia: Man kills five for talking too loudly

Riot police deployed

They said riot police had surrounded the colony and were turning cars away.

Russia's penal service said inmates "attacked a guard" while others cut themselves with glass from broken surveillance cameras.

The service said the guard was hospitalized and an investigation into the disturbance has been opened.

There was no official information about damage at the prison, some 4,000 kilometers east of Moscow, which holds about 1,200 inmates.

Rights group For Human Rights on Thursday published a video link on its website of the inmate with bloody gauze around his arm, who says he had been choked and beaten, and then cut a vein in protest.

Read more: Russia: Man kills five for talking too loudly

Transparent investigation urged

Another NGO, named Public Verdict, published an appeal to law enforcement agencies for a transparent investigation of what happened, saying access to prisons by independent monitors and attorneys was being denied due to coronavirus quarantine measures.

In videos seen by AFP that Khromenkov said were sent by prisoners to his organization, inmates are seen standing in the work yard of the prison, part of which is on fire.

"They are killing us," the man filming says of the guards, as other men shout "Help us!" while showing knife marks on their arms. He claimed that two inmates had been killed.

mm/bk (AFP, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Russia asks Prague for dismantled statue of Soviet General Konev

The removal of a monument to Soviet General Ivan Konev in Prague prompted a diplomatic spat between Russia and the Czech Republic. The Russian Defense Ministry has now asked to have the statue sent to Russia. (10.04.2020)  

Astronauts arrive at ISS at times of coronavirus pandemic

Two Russians and one American reached the International Space Station (ISS) where they are set to start a six-month mission. Before the takeoff, the men were quarantined and not allowed to meet their families. (09.04.2020)  

Russia's 'corona-holidays' leave small businesses in freefall

In his response to the coronavirus crisis, President Vladimir Putin has announced that Russians should stay home on paid leave. But so far it's small businesses who are paying the price — creating a sense of injustice. (03.04.2020)  

Related content

Syrien Gefängnis für IS-Mitglieder in Hassaka ARCHIV

Syria prison riot highlights Kurdish forces' struggle with IS combatants 04.04.2020

The "Islamic State" was defeated one year ago. But Kurdish forces are still guarding thousands of former IS combatants. A recent prison riot demonstrates just how tense the situation has become in Kurdish regions.

Syrien Flugzeug Sukhoi Su-22

Syria's al-Assad forces accused of using chemical weapons 09.04.2020

A team of special investigators from a global watchdog has said the Damascus government air forces deployed chemical weapons in western Syria, including on a hospital. The Russia-backed regime denied the claims.

Russland 200 Fischer gerettet

Russia: Hundreds of fishermen stranded on gigantic ice floe 29.01.2020

Over 500 ice fishermen have been saved in an emergency operation when a fissure occurred about 2 kilometers from the coast, stranding them. People tried using smaller pieces of ice as rafts to row back to shore.

Advertisement