Russia restricts Twitter services over 'illegal' content

Russia's media regulator Roskomnadzor announced on Wednesday that it was slowing down online access to the social media giant Twitter in order to "protect Russian citizens."

The Federal Service for the Supervision in the Sphere of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) based its decision on Twitter's failure to remove illegal content, such as incitement to commit suicide, child pornography and information on drug use, from its platform.

The regulator said that the slowdown was the first step, but that it would consider blocking the service if Twitter did not act upon the complaints.

Why is Russia restricting access to Twitter?

The statement from Roskomnadzor indicated that it had made over 28 thousand complaints to the social media company since 2017, including repeated requests to remove illegal links and publications.

The regulator cited 3,168 instances of illegal content that the platform had failed to remove. This included 2,569 cases of users inciting minors to commit suicide, 450 cases of child pornography and 149 cases of information on drug use.

The statement said that this first measure to slow down Twitter's service in Russia would affect all mobile devices and half of stationary devices.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.