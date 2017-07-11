Russia report says UK government ignored Brexit meddling

A report on Russian interference in British politics concluded on Tuesday that the Kremlin tried to influence the outcome of the 2016 Brexit referendum and the government's ignorance of potential meddling was "astonishing."

The body conducting the investigation, The Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC), demanded a government inquiry as a result of its findings.

ISC member Stewart Hosie spoke to reporters regarding Russian interference in the outcome of the EU membership referendum. "The actual impact of such attempts on the result itself would be difficult, if not impossible, to prove."

"However what is clear is that the government was slow to recognise the existence of the threat, when it should have been seen as early as 2014," he said after the body found that Moscow also tried to interfere with the Scottish independence referendum that took place two years before the Brexit vote.

Hosie continued: "The government did not take action to protect the UK’s process in 2016. The committee has not been provided with any post-referendum assessment, in stark contrast to the US response to reports of interference in the 2016 presidential election. In our view there must be an analogous assessment of Russian interference in the EU referendum."

Hosie also said the reasons Boris Johnson and his government gave for the delays in the publication of the report were "not true."

The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the outcome of elections and referendums in any country outside of Russia.